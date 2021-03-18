Raiders trade Gabe Jackson to Seahawks

The Raiders received a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft for Jackson, who figures to start at guard for the Seahawks.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive guard Gabe Jackson (66) lines up during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cleveland. The Raiders won 16-6. (AP Photo/David Richard)

The Raiders on Wednesday night traded guard Gabe Jackson to the Seattle Seahawks for a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft, according to multiple reports.

A report that the team would release Jackson broke early this month, but no move was made official and the Raiders’ patience paid off.

The trade came on the same day that the Raiders dealt enter Rodney Hudson and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick to the Cardinals for a 2021 third-round draft pick and brought back guards Denzelle Good and Richie Incognito.

Good filled in at right tackle for Trent Brown last year and Incognito at left guard when both players went down with injuries.

Jackson is set to make $9.35 million this season and will slot right into a starting spot on the Seattle front.