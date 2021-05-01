91°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Raiders

Raiders trade into 4th round, take Missouri safety

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2021 - 10:59 am
 
Missouri safety Tyree Gillespie looks to cover a play against Florida during the first half of ...
Missouri safety Tyree Gillespie looks to cover a play against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The Raiders traded into the fourth round on Saturday in the NFL draft and selected Missouri safety Tyree Gillespie.

They took Gillespie with the second-to-last pick in the round after making a trade with the New York Jets. The Raiders did not have a pick in the fourth.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Report of Raiders’ front office friction: ‘bunch of BS’
Report of Raiders’ front office friction: ‘bunch of BS’
2
Raiders go all defense on NFL draft’s second day
Raiders go all defense on NFL draft’s second day
3
Column: Raiders can’t afford to lose Aaron Rodgers to Broncos
Column: Raiders can’t afford to lose Aaron Rodgers to Broncos
4
The cost to trade for Aaron Rodgers would be astronomical
The cost to trade for Aaron Rodgers would be astronomical
5
Raiders make surprising selection in the first round
Raiders make surprising selection in the first round
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST