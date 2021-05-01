Raiders trade into 4th round, take Missouri safety
The Raiders took Tyree Gillespie with the second-to-last pick in the fourth round after making a trade with the New York Jets.
The Raiders traded into the fourth round on Saturday in the NFL draft and selected Missouri safety Tyree Gillespie.
They took Gillespie with the second-to-last pick in the round after making a trade with the New York Jets. The Raiders did not have a pick in the fourth.
