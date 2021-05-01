Raiders trade into 4th round, take Missouri safety

The Raiders took Tyree Gillespie with the second-to-last pick in the fourth round after making a trade with the New York Jets.

Missouri safety Tyree Gillespie looks to cover a play against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The Raiders traded into the fourth round on Saturday in the NFL draft and selected Missouri safety Tyree Gillespie.

They took Gillespie with the second-to-last pick in the round after making a trade with the New York Jets. The Raiders did not have a pick in the fourth.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.