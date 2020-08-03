Raiders trade P.J. Hall to Vikings for seventh-round pick

After two disappointing years, the Raiders are parting ways with P.J. Hall, a former second-round pick.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) sheds tackle by Oakland Raiders defensive end Frostee Rucker (98) as Raiders defensive tackle P.J. Hall (92) and Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz (71) close in during the first half of an NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

After two disappointing seasons, the Raiders were poised to release defensive tackle P.J. Hall, a second-round pick in 2018 who never lived up to expectations.

But when word got out of the Raiders’ plans, the Minnesota Vikings made a quick call to general manager Mike Mayock to secure Hall in a trade in which the Vikings will send a conditional seventh-round pick to the Raiders.

The Vikings are thin in the interior of their defensive line after Mike Pierce, who they signed as a free agent during the offseason, elected to opt out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

By trading for him, the Vikings eliminated the potential of losing Hall to another team on the waiver wire.

Hall gets a new start in Minnesota after a disappointing two seasons with the RaidersHe played in 30 games and made 18 starts, but managed just 48 tackles and 1½ sacks.

The Raiders signed former Dallas Cowboys defensive tackles Maliek Collins and Daniel Ross in free agency, both of whom are familiar with new Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli, who was the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator and defensive line coach from 2014 to 2019.

Hall was expected to compete for a starting job alongside Collins, with fellow veteran Maurice Hurst, and at the very least provide interior depth.

