Raiders trade player from 2022 draft class to division rival

The Raiders have begun the process of reducing their roster to 53 players.

Raiders defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. (92) lines up during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas #57 plays during pre-season NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) has a pass deflected by Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders are trading defensive tackle Neil Farrell to the Kansas City Chiefs for a sixth-round pick.

Farrell is a 2022 fourth-round draft pick by the Raiders but appears to have been beat out by youngers prospects. Among them, potentially, is Nesta Jade Silvera, a seventh-round pick this year from Arizona State.

In addition, the Raiders have released linebacker Drake Thomas, cornerback Sam Webb, safety Jaquan Johnson and defensive lineman Isaac Rochell as part of their cut-down to 53 players today.

Thomas is a bit of a surprise considering how well he played in camp and during the preseason. If he clears waivers — and that is no guarantee — he is expected to be added to the Raiders’ practice squad.

Webb, an undrafted free agent, spent all last season with the Raiders. Rochell played one game for the Raiders last season after he came aboard late last season after being released by the Browns.

Johnson played last season with the Bills. The Raiders signed him to a one-year deal during free agency.

The other three are all strong possibilities to be added to the practice squad.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

