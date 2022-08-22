Raiders trade quarterback for a conditional pick
The Raiders have traded backup quarterback Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed on Monday.
In exchange for Mullens, who played well against the Vikings in their preseason game eight days ago, the Raiders will receive a conditional seventh-round pick in 2024. The pick is contingent on Mullens being active for at least one game with the Vikings in 2022.
The move of Mullens is a clear sign that Jarrett Stidham is close to locking up the backup quarterback job behind Derek Carr.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
