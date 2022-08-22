84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders trade quarterback for a conditional pick

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2022 - 7:35 am
 
Updated August 22, 2022 - 7:40 am
Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) scrambles for extra yards on a run as Vikings linebacker Z ...
Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) scrambles for extra yards on a run as Vikings linebacker Zach McCloud (59) pursues during the second half of their NFL preseason football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) aims a pass during the first half of a NFL prese ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) aims a pass during the first half of a NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Raiders have traded backup quarterback Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed on Monday.

In exchange for Mullens, who played well against the Vikings in their preseason game eight days ago, the Raiders will receive a conditional seventh-round pick in 2024. The pick is contingent on Mullens being active for at least one game with the Vikings in 2022.

The move of Mullens is a clear sign that Jarrett Stidham is close to locking up the backup quarterback job behind Derek Carr.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Dana White says Gruden ‘blew up’ Tom Brady to Raiders deal
Dana White says Gruden ‘blew up’ Tom Brady to Raiders deal
2
Raiders owner recalls little of Brady-to-Vegas rumors
Raiders owner recalls little of Brady-to-Vegas rumors
3
Leatherwood’s struggles continue in Raiders’ preseason win
Leatherwood’s struggles continue in Raiders’ preseason win
4
Derek Carr, Davante Adams, others not in Miami with Raiders
Derek Carr, Davante Adams, others not in Miami with Raiders
5
Raiders’ run defense rises to challenge against Dolphins
Raiders’ run defense rises to challenge against Dolphins
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST