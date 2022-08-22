Raiders trade quarterback for a conditional pick

The Raiders have traded backup quarterback Nick Mullens, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed on Monday.

Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) scrambles for extra yards on a run as Vikings linebacker Zach McCloud (59) pursues during the second half of their NFL preseason football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) aims a pass during the first half of a NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Raiders have traded backup quarterback Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed on Monday.

In exchange for Mullens, who played well against the Vikings in their preseason game eight days ago, the Raiders will receive a conditional seventh-round pick in 2024. The pick is contingent on Mullens being active for at least one game with the Vikings in 2022.

The move of Mullens is a clear sign that Jarrett Stidham is close to locking up the backup quarterback job behind Derek Carr.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

