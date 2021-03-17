65°F
Raiders

Raiders trade Rodney Hudson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2021 - 1:29 pm
 
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) stretches during a practice session at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The Raiders have traded veteran center Rodney Hudson and a seventh-round draft pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a third-round pick.

Hudson had requested to be released from the team, and faced with the possibility of cutting him for no compensation or working out a deal, they found a willing partner in the Cardinals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.

