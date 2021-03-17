Raiders trade Rodney Hudson
The Raiders will trade C Rodney Hudson to the Arizona Cardinals and receive a third-round pick.
The Raiders have traded veteran center Rodney Hudson and a seventh-round draft pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a third-round pick.
Hudson had requested to be released from the team, and faced with the possibility of cutting him for no compensation or working out a deal, they found a willing partner in the Cardinals.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.