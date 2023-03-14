Raiders trade star tight end to Giants
The Raiders are trading tight end Darren Waller to the New York Giants for a draft pick, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed Tuesday.
The Raiders are trading tight end Darren Waller to the Giants, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed Tuesday.
The Giants are sending a third-round pick to the Raiders, who also free up $11 million in cash to go toward building their roster.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.