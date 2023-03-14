Raiders trade star tight end to Giants

The Raiders are trading tight end Darren Waller to the New York Giants for a draft pick, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed Tuesday.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) breaks ups long pass to Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders are trading tight end Darren Waller to the Giants, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed Tuesday.

The Giants are sending a third-round pick to the Raiders, who also free up $11 million in cash to go toward building their roster.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

