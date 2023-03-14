66°F
weather icon Rain
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders News

Raiders trade star tight end to Giants

Raiders trade Darren Waller to Giants
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2023 - 11:41 am
 
Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) breaks ups long pass to Raiders tight end Darren Wal ...
Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) breaks ups long pass to Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders are trading tight end Darren Waller to the Giants, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed Tuesday.

The Giants are sending a third-round pick to the Raiders, who also free up $11 million in cash to go toward building their roster.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Mark Davis’ mansion may look very familiar to Raiders fans
Mark Davis’ mansion may look very familiar to Raiders fans
2
The morning Tina Tintor and Raiders star Henry Ruggs crossed paths
The morning Tina Tintor and Raiders star Henry Ruggs crossed paths
3
Chiefs flag buried under Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas
Chiefs flag buried under Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas
4
Raiders buy more real estate near Allegiant Stadium
Raiders buy more real estate near Allegiant Stadium
5
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Raiders face difficult decision on star RB Josh Jacobs
Raiders face difficult decision on star RB Josh Jacobs
Raiders mailbag: Fans have questions about Derek Carr’s successor
Raiders mailbag: Fans have questions about Derek Carr’s successor
How should Raiders replace Derek Carr? Not with Aaron Rodgers
How should Raiders replace Derek Carr? Not with Aaron Rodgers
‘You can tell they love football’: Raiders make big impression on young QB
‘You can tell they love football’: Raiders make big impression on young QB
Raiders place franchise tag on Josh Jacobs
Raiders place franchise tag on Josh Jacobs
Raiders GM Dave Ziegler: Davante Adams in the loop on QB
Raiders GM Dave Ziegler: Davante Adams in the loop on QB