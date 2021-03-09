Raiders trade Trent Brown to Patriots, reports say

The Raiders will receive a 2022 fifth-round pick from the Patriots, while New England will receive a 2022 seventh-round choice and Brown, according to multiple reports.

Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) stretches before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The Raiders have traded right tackle Trent Brown to the New England Patriots for a late-round pick swap in 2022, according to the NFL Network.

The deal reportedly includes Brown agreeing to rework his contract, which previously had two years and $19.25 million left on it. On the new deal, Brown will play one year in New England before hitting free agency in 2022.

The Raiders could not be reached for comment.

However, General Manager Mike Mayock said last week that a restructuring of the offensive line was being considered.

