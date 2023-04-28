89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders News

Raiders trade up in 2nd round, draft Michael Mayer

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2023 - 4:37 pm
 
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs past Boston College defensive back Jaiden Woodbey ...
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs past Boston College defensive back Jaiden Woodbey (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Raiders have selected Notre Dame tight end Mike Mayer with the 35th pick overall in the second round of Friday’s NFL draft.

The Raiders traded up with the Colts to take Mayer, giving up the 38th and 141st picks.

Mayer was a three-year starter at Notre Dame and finished his career with 180 catches for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns in 36 games. The 6-foot-4-inch, 239-pound Mayer, considered a first-round talent, is a prolific pass catcher and is expected to immediately challenge for playing time alongside Auston Hooper and O.J. Howard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders have options for Day 2 of draft, including at QB
Raiders have options for Day 2 of draft, including at QB
2
Raiders take Tyree Wilson in 1st round of NFL draft
Raiders take Tyree Wilson in 1st round of NFL draft
3
NFL DRAFT BLOG: First round concludes with Will Levis still available
NFL DRAFT BLOG: First round concludes with Will Levis still available
4
Raiders rightfully prioritize defense with 1st pick in draft
Raiders rightfully prioritize defense with 1st pick in draft
5
Raiders’ draft pick Tyree Wilson meets with media
Raiders’ draft pick Tyree Wilson meets with media
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
A detail view of the NFL Draft stage on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo ...
How to watch the 2023 NFL draft
RJ

The 2023 NFL draft gets underway at 5 p.m. from Kansas City. Here’s how you can watch.

More stories for you
Brewery closing after nearly 27 years: ‘This place was like ‘Cheers’ for us’
Brewery closing after nearly 27 years: ‘This place was like ‘Cheers’ for us’
Have gas prices already peaked for the summer?
Have gas prices already peaked for the summer?
5 reasons Golden Knights defeated Jets in playoff series
5 reasons Golden Knights defeated Jets in playoff series
UnCommons reveals a major tenant for second development phase
UnCommons reveals a major tenant for second development phase
A’s discussed having resorts cover potential tax shortfalls at Strip ballpark site
A’s discussed having resorts cover potential tax shortfalls at Strip ballpark site
Las Vegas Boulevard closures planned near downtown
Las Vegas Boulevard closures planned near downtown