Raiders trade up in 2nd round, draft Michael Mayer

The Raiders have selected Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer with the 35th pick overall in the second round of Friday’s NFL draft.

The Raiders traded up with the Colts to take Mayer, giving up the 38th and 141st picks.

Mayer was a three-year starter at Notre Dame and finished his career with 180 catches for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns in 36 games. The 6-foot-4-inch, 239-pound Mayer, considered a first-round talent, is a prolific pass catcher and is expected to immediately challenge for playing time alongside Auston Hooper and O.J. Howard.

