Raiders trade up in second round to take TCU safety
The Raiders traded up five spots in the second round of Friday’s NFL draft to take Texas Christian safety Trevon Moehrig.
The Raiders made the deal with the San Francisco 49ers, moving up from 48th to 43rd.
