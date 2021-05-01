97°F
Raiders

Raiders trade up in second round to take TCU safety

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2021 - 5:03 pm
 
Updated April 30, 2021 - 5:10 pm
TCU safety Trevon Moehrig (7) defends during an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Sa ...
TCU safety Trevon Moehrig (7) defends during an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. Oklahoma won 33-14. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
A large logo is painted on the floor in the expansive locker room within the Las Vegas Raiders ...
A large logo is painted on the floor in the expansive locker room within the Las Vegas Raiders headquarters on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in Henderson. A sign says if you step on it you owe 25 push-ups as payback. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders traded up five spots in the second round of Friday’s NFL draft to take Texas Christian safety Trevon Moehrig.

The Raiders made the deal with the San Francisco 49ers, moving up from 48th to 43rd.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

