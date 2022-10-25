Raiders trade veteran defensive tackle in swap of draft picks

The Raiders acquired a sixth-round pick in 2023 in exchange for a 2024 seventh-rounder and Johnathan Hankins, who had started 60 games for the team over the last four seasons.

Raiders defensive tackles Johnathan Hankins (90) and Kendal Vickers (95) stretch during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders sent defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Cowboys as part of an exchange of draft picks on Tuesday, team sources confirmed.

Dallas will also get a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2023.

Hankins, 30, had been with the Raiders since 2018 and started all 60 games he played for the team over the last four seasons. He made just one start this year and was a healthy scratch against the Chiefs.

While Hankins was active against the Texans on Sunday, he played just 12 snaps and has seen his snap count go down for four straight games in which he played.

The move could open more playing time for rookie Neil Farrell Jr., who has started to see the field a bit more consistently over the last two games.

