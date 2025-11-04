Raiders trade wide receiver before Tuesday’s deadline

The Raiders traded veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) warms up during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) watches the team play the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) protects the ball from Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) during the second half an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The club will get a fourth-round and sixth-round pick for Meyers.

Meyers, who will turn 29 on Sunday, and the Raiders have been at an impasse on a new contract since March, resulting in him asking for a trade.

With their focus on maximizing this season, the Raiders (2-6) opted to hold onto Meyers rather than deal him. But as the losses mounted and they faced the prospect of losing Meyers in free agency, they decided to trade him before Tuesday’s deadline to bolster their 2026 draft assets.

Meyers signed a free-agent contract in 2023 with the Raiders.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

