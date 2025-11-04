Raiders trade wide receiver before Tuesday’s deadline
The Raiders traded veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.
The club will get a fourth-round and sixth-round pick for Meyers.
Meyers, who will turn 29 on Sunday, and the Raiders have been at an impasse on a new contract since March, resulting in him asking for a trade.
With their focus on maximizing this season, the Raiders (2-6) opted to hold onto Meyers rather than deal him. But as the losses mounted and they faced the prospect of losing Meyers in free agency, they decided to trade him before Tuesday’s deadline to bolster their 2026 draft assets.
Meyers signed a free-agent contract in 2023 with the Raiders.
This is a developing story. Ch
