Raiders trade young cornerback to Eagles for defensive lineman

The Raiders made a trade with the Eagles on Monday, giving away one of their young cornerbacks in exchange for a defensive lineman.

The Raiders traded cornerback Jakorian Bennett to the Eagles on Monday in exchange for defensive lineman Thomas Booker IV.

Bennett, 24, showed promise his first two seasons with the Raiders after being picked in the fourth round of the 2023 draft out of Maryland. But he isn’t the type of tall, lanky cornerback new coach Pete Carroll prefers. Bennett played primarily with the third team in training camp and the Raiders shopped him for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Booker, 25, was selected by the Texans in the fifth round of the 2022 draft out of Stanford. He played in 10 games with Houston as a rookie and then joined Philadelphia’s practice squad in 2023. He appeared in all 17 of the Eagles’ regular-season games last year.

