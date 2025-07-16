Raiders training camp preview: Can offensive line be an asset?

Veteran left tackle Kolton Miller leads the Raiders’ offensive line, and center Jackson Powers-Johnson and right tackle DJ Glaze return after having steady rookie seasons.

Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) shakes hands with head coach Pete Carroll as he stretches during the last day of an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders right tackle DJ Glaze (71) stretches during the last day of an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) and guard Dylan Parham (66) work on drills during an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Raiders have invested heavily in their offensive line, and the result is a near homegrown group that features steady left tackle Kolton Miller and promising second-year players in center Jackson Powers-Johnson and right tackle DJ Glaze.

Here’s a preview of the line before the team opens training camp July 23 at its Henderson practice facility:

In the mix

Kolton Miller (LT), DJ Glaze (RT), Jackson Powers-Johnson (C), Dylan Parham (G), Alex Cappa (G), Jordan Meredith (G/C), Caleb Rogers (G/T), Thayer Munford Jr. (G/T), Charles Grant (G/T), Gottlieb Ayedze (T), Dalton Wagner (T), Will Putnam (C/G), Jarrod Hufford (C), Parker Clements (T), Laki Tasi (G)

2024 performance

Miller struggled in the first four games last season after undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason. But he then played in typical Miller fashion and finished as the NFL’s 13th-ranked tackle, per Pro Football Focus.

Parham delivered his best season while grading out as PFF’s 17th-ranked guard. Powers-Johnson and Glaze were steady and locked in as starters by season’s end. Cappa fell off dramatically last season, finishing as PFF’s 71st-ranked guard. Meredith played well at guard when given an opportunity. Munford played solidly as a swing tackle after losing his right tackle spot to Glaze.

Potential camp battles

The Raiders are fairly set going into camp. But Cappa, who signed as a free agent in the offseason, needs to rebound from the worst season of his career to keep his job at right guard. If not, Meredith or Rogers could unseat him. Munford played guard during minicamp when Parham missed time.

Breakout candidate

Powers-Johnson has the tools to be a Pro Bowl-caliber center and long-term anchor on the line. He’s wired for the position and the leadership it requires.

Area of concern

Cappa played poorly last season with the Bengals and was cut. Was he injured? Was it a one-year dip? The track record of solid play suggests he can rebound and be a steady asset.

What they are saying

“He loves to be jacked up and fired up. And he’s just got that kind of energy about him. It’s in his makeup, it’s nothing we gave him. He brings that to us. When we have guys like that, we play off them. We try to put them in positions so others can see what it’s like.”

— Coach Pete Carroll, on Powers-Johnson

Best-case scenario

Miller gets off to a faster start than last season and plays to his typical level from start to finish. Glaze and Powers-Johnson establish themselves as building blocks. Cappa returns to his normal level, and Parham builds off his career season. If so, the run and pass game could be powerful.

Worst-case scenario

The Raiders have intriguing options if Cappa struggles again, but there could be problems.

