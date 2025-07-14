Raiders training camp preview: Can young receivers make impact?

The Raiders’ young wide receivers, specifically Tre Tucker and rookies Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton, need to emerge as viable options this season.

Raiders defensive line Laki Tasi (79) and wide receiver Donte Thornton Jr. (10) warm up during the 2025 rookie mini camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs with the ball during an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) runs upfield after a catch during OTA's at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) looks to head coach Pete Carroll after a pass was thrown behind him during OTA's at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Veteran Jakobi Meyers, who topped 1,000 yards receiving for the first time in his career last season with the Raiders, leads a young room of wide receiver prospects.

Here’s a preview of the position before the team opens training camp July 23 at its Henderson practice facility:

In the mix

Meyers, Tre Tucker, Jack Bech, Dont’e Thornton, Tommy Mellott, Alex Bachman, Kyle Philips, Shedrick Jackson, Key’Shawn Smith, Collin Johnson, Zakhari Franklin, Ketron Jackson Jr.

2024 performance

The 28-year-old Meyers, entering his seventh year in the NFL, caught 87 passes for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns last season. Tucker, 24, notched 47 catches, 539 yards and three touchdowns in his second season. Aside from Bachman and Johnson combining for four catches for 37 yards in 15 combined games, no other wideout did anything at the NFL level in 2024.

Potential camp battles

Wide receiver is one of the more intriguing camp battles. Meyers slots behind star tight end Brock Bowers in the pecking order for targets, but everything else is up for grabs. It’s easy to assume rookies Bech and Thornton will jump to the forefront, but don’t overlook Tucker, who looked good during offseason workouts. All three could play significant roles in Chip Kelly’s offense. Mellott is transitioning from college quarterback to NFL wide receiver, and that process will take time. But he’s so dynamic with the ball in his hands that he could contribute as a special teams player. Philips, Bachman and Johnson might be looking at practice squad roles with the numbers so tight.

Breakout candidate

Thornton impressed during offseason workouts. He and Tucker are candidates to make an impact. But Bech is such a well-rounded player that it’s difficult to imagine him not becoming the team’s No. 2 wide receiver.

Area of concern

There’s a ton of hype around the rookies, but questions about how well they will translate to the NFL. Tucker showed promise, but can he emerge as more than a downfield threat? If Meyers misses any time, who steps up?

What they are saying

“We’re young at the wideout spot. But those guys (will be able to) rely on someone like Jakobi. He’s been in two organizations and was really good in both. Really happy that we get a chance to work with him and have a veteran … who can help some of the young guys.”

— Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly

Best-case scenario

Bowers and Meyers stay healthy and lead the way in the passing game. Bech and Thornton show progress and become significant contributors by season’s end. Tucker remains on track as a well-rounded receiver, and Mellott gets sprinkled in as a situational weapon and a special teams ace.

Worst-case scenario

Making the jump from college to the NFL often comes with a major learning curve. The Raiders are in win-now mode and need Bech and Thornton to figure it out in a hurry. If that doesn’t happen, it could be a problem.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.