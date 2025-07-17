Raiders training camp preview: Defensive line could emerge as strength

The Raiders have a mix of youth and health concerns behind star edge rusher Maxx Crosby, but have the talent and depth to be the strength of the defense.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stretches during organized team activities at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) runs through a drill during an NFL football mandatory minicamp practice at the team's headquarters on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leads the team during a drill as Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) follows during an NFL football mandatory minicamp practice at the team's headquarters on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

While there are questions about how good the Raiders’ defense can be this season, the unit has plenty of answers up front.

Defensive line figures to be a strength again, led by one of the NFL’s best in superstar Maxx Crosby.

But even he proved to be human last season, missing five games because of injury while being limited in several others.

The Raiders also lost prized free-agent signing Christian Wilkins to a season-ending injury early in the season, and there are concerns about his recovery.

Still, there is plenty of depth in the defensive line room.

Here’s a preview of the position before the team opens training camp Wednesday at its Henderson practice facility:

In the mix

Crosby, Wilkins, Adam Butler, Malcolm Koonce, Tyree Wilson, Charles Snowden, Leki Fotu, Zach Carter, Jonah Laulu, Jah Joyner, Ovie Oghoufo, JJ Pegues, Tonka Hemingway, Tank Booker, Andre Carter II, Treven Ma’ae, Jahfari Harvey

2024 performance

Crosby was productive when healthy, registering 7½ sacks and making a fourth consecutive Pro Bowl. Wilkins played in only five games because of a foot injury, and Koonce didn’t play at all after suffering a major knee injury days before the opener. Fotu missed all of two games with the Jets. Wilson finally seemed to take a step forward late in his second season with 3½ sacks in the final eight games.

Laulu was a pleasant surprise after being claimed just before the season after he was waived by the Colts, and Butler and Snowden earned new deals with the Raiders as consistent contributors. Pegues and Hemingway are draft picks out of the SEC, and Joyner (Minnesota), Ma’ae (Baylor) and Booker (SMU) were undrafted rookie free agents. Harvey, who spent his final collegiate season with Booker after transferring from Miami, signed after a tryout during minicamp.

Oghoufo, who played collegiately at LSU, Texas and Notre Dame, spent the final month of last season on the Raiders’ practice squad.

Carter played in four games with the Bengals and eight with the Raiders, finishing with 1½ sacks.

Potential camp battles

After Crosby, Butler, Koonce and Wilkins, assuming they are healthy, all jobs appear up for grabs. Wilson is just behind them and will continue to hold his spot if he continues to improve, but the new staff doesn’t have a vested interest in his success in terms of justifying the high draft pick.

This is a deep group, and there is more than enough opportunity for multiple players to seize roster spots and playing time.

Breakout candidate

There’s plenty of options, starting with Pegues and Hemingway. Either of the big, athletic tackles could make an immediate impact.

Laulu is also a strong candidate. The former Centennial High star provided some productive reps last season as a rookie and looked explosive this offseason.

Area of concern

While the talent is undeniable, the combination of injury history and youth could become an issue.

What they are saying

“I love this group (of defensive tackles). The effort and how they play, their play style, the relentlessness they play with, and then on top of that, the bond they build off the field. I’m an old linebacker coach and an old (defensive) line coach, but if I ever need a pick me up, I’ll go sit in the room and just listen to them bond and how they communicate is pretty cool,”

— Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham

Best-case scenario

Crosby is Crosby again, and Wilkins finds his way back on the field. If Koonce picks up where he left off down the stretch in 2023 and Wilson starts living up to the hype, this begins to look like a dominant group.

Worst-case scenario

Koonce and Wilkins can’t get healthy, and none of the young players are ready to contribute at a high level. Wilson regresses, and Crosby is left trying to do way too much on his own, exposing a young secondary that can’t find a way to cover long enough to overcome a middling pass rush.

