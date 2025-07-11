Raiders training camp preview: How does Smith shake up QB room?

The Raiders, unlike last year, won’t have a training camp competition to decide their starting quarterback. But there is still intrigue behind Geno Smith.

How did Pete Carroll’s 1st seasons as head coach go in his other jobs?

Raiders quarterbacks Geno Smith (7) and Aidan O'Connell (12) discuss during the last day of an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterbacks Geno Smith (7) and Carter Bradley (14) run through a drill during an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) prepares to throw during an NFL football mandatory minicamp practice at the team's headquarters on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterbacks Geno Smith, left, follows his throw as Aidan O'Connell (12) prepares to throw the ball during the last day of an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws the ball during the last day of an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws the ball as quarterbacks Aidan O'Connell (12) and Cam Miller (5) prepares to throw during an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Raiders will kick off training camp in Henderson on July 23. That makes this a perfect time to take a position-by-position look at the club’s roster.

It makes sense to begin at quarterback, where the team has an unquestioned starter this year in Geno Smith. Aidan O’Connell, Cam Miller and Carter Bradley will battle it out for spots on the depth chart behind him.

Here is a closer look at the team’s signal callers before camp opens:

In the mix

Smith, O’Connell, Miller, Bradley

2024 performance

Smith started 17 games for the Seahawks last year, completing 70.4 percent of his passes with 21 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The Raiders traded for the two-time Pro Bowler in March, reuniting the 34-year-old with coach Pete Carroll.

O’Connell, after losing a training camp competition with veteran Gardner Minshew, opened as the team’s backup last season but went on to make seven starts. O’Connell completed 63.4 percent of his passes with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

Bradley, the son of former Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, didn’t get in a game after joining the organization last summer as an undrafted free agent. Miller was picked in the sixth round of April’s draft out of North Dakota State.

Potential camp battles

Smith will get most of the first-team reps in camp.

O’Connell, 26, is the clear favorite to be the backup quarterback, but he’ll at least have to win the job. Bradley and Miller will fight to earn a spot on the 53-man roster or practice squad.

Breakout candidate

Miller, 24, showed a great feel for the game and strong athletic ability in college. He got through reads, delivered accurate throws and extended plays with his legs. He has a chance to climb the depth chart if he proves he can do those same things in training camp.

Area of concern

O’Connell, a 2023 fourth-round pick, was solid as a rookie but regressed as a sophomore. The Raiders need him to bounce back and show he can hold down the fort if Smith misses time next season. The team was 2-5 in O’Connell’s starts last year.

What they are saying

“Geno is a dog. I like Geno a lot. It’s been real fun seeing the way he’s spinning, seeing the way he goes about his business. He beats me in here every day, which is cool. He knows all the play calls, so when I mess up, he can help me out. He’s a nice vet to have around, so I appreciate Geno.” — Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers

Best-case scenario

Smith was one of the NFL’s most accurate passers during his three years as the Seahawks starter. The Raiders offense, which scored the fourth-fewest points in the league last season, has a chance to take a major leap forward if that remains the case in Las Vegas.

Smith’s steady hand should also benefit second-year tight end Brock Bowers and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty.

Worst-case scenario

Smith threw 15 interceptions last season, his most since his rookie year in 2013. Five of those picks came in the red zone.

Some of those mistakes can be blamed on Seattle’s poor offensive line and running game. Still, it’s something he needs to clean up or it could be a huge problem for the Raiders.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.