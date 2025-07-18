Raiders training camp preview: Team counting on veteran linebackers

The Raiders are expecting some of their veteran linebacker additions to pan out, giving them a stable group between their exceptional line and inexperienced secondary.

Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (45) sets up for a play during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) pumps up his teammates as they run through a drill during an NFL football mandatory minicamp practice at the team's headquarters on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) runs through a drill during an NFL football mandatory minicamp practice at the team's headquarters on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders linebackers Elandon Roberts (52) and Devin White (45) go through an agility drill during an NFL football mandatory minicamp practice at the team's headquarters on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) plays during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

One of the areas of the Raiders’ roster where the new administration made wholesale changes was in the linebacker room.

It’s noteworthy that the team assembled a largely veteran group.

But even after adding several accomplished players, the Raiders weren’t done.

They acted quickly to sign Germaine Pratt after the Bengals cut him last month to add to the overhaul.

The team is expecting at least a couple of its veteran additions to work out, giving the Raiders a stable group between their excellent defensive line and inexperienced secondary.

Here’s a preview of the position before the team opens training camp Wednesday at its Henderson practice facility:

In the mix

Pratt, Elandon Roberts, Devin White, Jaylon Smith, Tommy Eichenberg, Amari Gainer, Cody Lindenberg, Jailin Walker, Michael Barrett, Matt Jones

2024 performance

Pratt started all 17 games for the Bengals last season, racking up a team-high 143 tackles. Roberts, brought in as the defensive play caller, started 14 of the 17 games he played for the Steelers. The 31-year-old had 46 tackles and a sack.

White, once considered one of the NFL’s best young linebackers, scuffled last season. He made one start for the Texans and played in seven games, making a career-low 19 tackles and failing to record a sack for the first time in his career. That was after he was released by the Eagles without playing a snap. Smith is another reclamation project after not playing a snap in 2024 and only 25 in 2023.

Eichenberg appeared in 14 games for the Raiders as a rookie, mostly on special teams. Fellow rookie Gainer was also largely relegated to a special teams role and appeared in every game.

Lindenberg is the only 2025 draft pick in the group. Walker, Barrett and Jones are undrafted free-agent signings.

Potential camp battles

All of them? Roberts figures to win the job inside and handle much of the communication, and Pratt probably has the inside track to one of the outside spots. If the Raiders open in base with a third linebacker, White played well in organized team activities and could enter camp with an edge. The depth could make it difficult for any of the rookies to make a big push, at least early in the season.

Breakout candidate

Eichenberg could take a big step forward, and Lindenberg was productive in college.

Area of concern

It’s not impossible to foresee two or three of the veteran linebackers making this unit a strength. But it’s far from a guarantee.

What they are saying

“(Pratt) is a really hard-nosed kid, tough kid, played a lot of football, has been really healthy, has played all of the positions to give us a flexibility that really will help us. We’ve been really pleased with Elandon. He did a great job of taking over the leadership position and calling everything, and Devin has done a really nice job, too. To put these three guys together where they’re on the field at the same time, that’s a loaded up group.”

— Coach Pete Carroll

Best-case scenario

Roberts is a seamless transition from Robert Spillane, and Pratt remains a tackling machine in his new colors. White rediscovers his elite level of talent, and one of the rookies gives the team a foundation to build from.

Worst-case scenario

The Bengals made the right decision to release Pratt. Roberts, who has never played 60 percent of his team’s defensive snaps, isn’t ready for a heavier workload. White and Smith don’t play up to their previous standards, and the younger players aren’t ready to fill the void.

