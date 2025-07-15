Raiders training camp preview: Will TE Brock Bowers find running mate?

Brock Bowers is looking to build off the best rookie season of any tight end in NFL history, but the Raiders need more players at the position to contribute.

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after a pass reception during Raiders OTA practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) catches the ball during an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks in a pass during Raiders OTA practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Brock Bowers had the greatest rookie season of any tight end in NFL history last season.

His peers recently voted him the league’s best player at the position, so expectations are soaring entering his second season.

But Bowers isn’t alone in a crowded tight end room for the Raiders.

Here’s a preview of the position before the team opens training camp July 23 at its Henderson practice facility:

In the mix

Bowers, Michael Mayer, Ian Thomas, Qadir Ismail, Justin Shorter, Carter Runyon, Pat Conroy

2024 performance

Bowers shattered records and all norms, as he pulled in a franchise-record 112 catches, the most by any rookie receiver in NFL history.

He also set the standard for rookie tight ends with 1,194 yards to break Mike Ditka’s decades-old NFL record.

Bowers was phenomenal. But Mayer didn’t provide the second part of the desired two-headed monster the Raiders were plotting at the position.

He missed six games for personal issues and finished with 21 catches for 156 yards, though he continued to make major strides as a blocker.

Thomas played in five games and saw his numbers plummet in his seventh year with the Panthers, making three catches as he dealt with a calf injury. He had 119 catches and four touchdowns in 99 games during his career with Carolina.

Ismail, son of former NFL wide receiver Qadry Ismail, spent last season on the Ravens’ practice squad.

Shorter appeared in 10 games for the Raiders, mostly on special teams. He did not have a catch on 25 offensive snaps.

Runyon and Conroy joined the team as undrafted rookie free agents. Runyon had two productive seasons at Towson after starting his career as a Division III lineman. Conroy led Old Dominion with five touchdown receptions after transferring from Merrimack.

Potential camp battles

The best competition could be for the No. 3 tight end spot after Ismail and Thomas made several big plays during organized team activities and minicamp. But Shorter could be in the mix based on the trust he has earned from special teams coach Tom McMahon.

Breakout candidate

Probably Mayer.

A lot of people in the organization are rooting for him to overcome the early roadblocks he has faced in his career and live up to his immense potential.

But it’s time for him to make it happen. He will be given every opportunity to do so, starting in training camp.

What they are saying

“Mike (Mayer) has been outstanding, and I checked, you can play with two tight ends in a game at the same time, and sometimes you can play with three tight ends, they told me. So maybe we can get to that if we have to. … Ian Thomas has been outstanding, and he’s a guy that’s played a lot of snaps in this league, too.”

— Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly

Best-case scenario

Bowers takes his game to an even higher level, Mayer finds a comfort level that enables him to live up to his potential and another player emerges to make this one of the best units in the league, with Kelly finding a way to get them all involved in his scheme.

Worst-case scenario

An entire offseason of defensive coordinators watching film reveals a blueprint to slow Bowers, which also could happen if he and new quarterback Geno Smith don’t develop chemistry. Mayer doesn’t provide a secondary option that could make Bowers’ life easier, and Kelly can’t find a way to utilize the talent in the room.

