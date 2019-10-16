Raiders’ Trent Brown accused of domestic violence

Raiders right tackle Trent Brown has been accused of domestic violence in a lawsuit filed earlier this week, according to multiple reports.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Raiders right tackle Trent Brown has been accused of domestic violence in a lawsuit filed earlier this week, according to several reports.

The lawsuit, filed in civil court on behalf of a woman, alleges Brown slapped, punched and choked her on multiple occasions, starting in 2018.

According to the lawsuit, Brown and the woman began dating in early 2017 and had a child together in January 2019. Part of the lawsuit also alleges Brown told the woman, “I’ll shoot yo ass in the (expletive) head before you walk out that door with my son.”

The lawsuit alleges Brown kicked the woman out of their shared home in June. That same month, according to the lawsuit, a police report was filed after Brown allegedly bruised her arm and slapped her.

With the allegations, Brown could be disciplined by the league under its personal conduct policy. The Raiders could also discipline Brown, as they’ve employed a zero-tolerance policy on domestic violence for decades.

The Raiders signed Brown in March as an unrestricted free agent, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league with a four-year, $66 million deal. So far this season, he’s started all five games at right tackle.

The Raiders are scheduled to practice Wednesday morning.

