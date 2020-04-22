Raiders’ Trent Brown makes $20K donation to CCSD

Raiders tackle Trent Brown is donating $20,000 to the Clark County School District to get Chromebooks to students in need.

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown, who is inactive for the game against the Green Bay Packers, watches his teammates warm up on Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders tackle Trent Brown, through his TB77 Cares Foundation, is donating $20,000 to the Clark County School District to provide Chromebooks to local students in need of laptops to continue their remote schooling.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday that schools in Nevada will remain closed for the academic year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While the CCSD will continue its virtual learning program in place of in-person education, it faces significant challenges with so many students not having access to laptops or the internet.

Brown’s gesture is designed to help alleviate that challenge.

“I can’t wait to make Las Vegas my new home and impact the community in a positive way,” Brown said in a tweet. “Through my TB77 Cares Foundation, this donation is the first of many steps I plan on taking in ensuring everyone has the resources they need to succeed. Every student deserves the chance to learn no matter the circumstance. My hope is that these laptops can bring opportunity to families that need help closing the gap between technology and education during this uncertain time.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.