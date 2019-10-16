Raiders’ Trent Brown misses practice after domestic violence lawsuit

The right tackle has been accused of domestic violence by a woman in a lawsuit, though coach Jon Gruden said his absence from practice was unrelated to the civil case.

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) protects a gap in the offensive line during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

ALAMEDA, Calif.— Hours after reports surfaced Wednesday that Trent Brown had been sued by a woman alleging domestic violence, the Raiders’ right tackle did not practice as the team prepared to play the Packers in Green Bay on Sunday.

Coach Jon Gruden indicated Brown’s absence was not related to reports of the lawsuit, which first surfaced on Pro Football Talk.

“Trent Brown has a calf strain,” Gruden said at the team’s facility. “He did not practice. Hope to have him out here tomorrow. He’s in the training room getting treatment.”

Brown was seen rehabbing in the team’s recovery pool at the end of the portion of practice open to the media. Gruden said he is unsure of Brown’s status for Sunday.

The spotlight Wednesday was on the lawsuit filed this week in Alameda County Superior Court on behalf of a woman that alleged a “pattern and practice of committing domestic violence” against her.

She is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages. Waukeen McCoy, the attorney representing the woman, told ESPN they tried to reach a settlement with Brown prior to filing the lawsuit.

In the suit, the woman alleges Brown struck and choked her, leaving her “bruised, bloodied and battered” on several occasions, beginning in 2018. She also claims he threatened to “shoot (her) ass in the (expletive) head” when she threatened to leave and take their son with her.

According to the lawsuit, the woman and Brown dated from 2017 until Brown kicked her out of their shared home in June, the same month a police report was filed after Brown allegedly bruised her arm and slapped her.

Brown was unavailable for comment on Wednesday, but posted a message on social media shortly after practice ended.

“I am aware that my ex-girlfriend has filed a civil suit against me,” Brown wrote. “I deny the claims. They are false. I believe in the court system where I will clear my name. I will not be making any further comment at this time.”

Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, referred a reporter to Brown’s statement on Twitter in lieu of commenting on the matter.

Brown could face league discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. A league spokesman said via email the NFL “will review the matter.”

The Raiders could also discipline Brown, as they’ve employed a zero-tolerance policy on domestic violence for decades.

“We’re aware of it and we’re looking into it,” Gruden said. “I’m not going to say anything else other than we’re aware of it.”

The Raiders signed the 26-year-old Brown in March as an unrestricted free agent, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league with a four-year, $66 million deal. So far this season, he’s started all five games at right tackle.

Any kind of absence for Brown, whether it be injury-related or disciplinary, would be a massive blow for a 3-2 Raiders team finding success largely through the strength of their offensive line.

“The video is out there,” Gruden said of how good Brown has been this season. “He’s the real deal. He’s a complete difference-maker for us. And the left tackle (Kolton Miller) is playing better than he’s ever played. … Both tackles have been a strength of our team.”

David Sharpe would likely be the replacement at right tackle should Brown not be available, though Brandon Parker has seen some time there. Denzelle Good could also kick out from guard.

