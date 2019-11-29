Raiders’ Trent Brown questionable, Lamarcus Joyner expected to play

While slot corner Lamarcus Joyner is set to return on Sunday, the Raiders could be without right tackle Trent Brown against the Chiefs.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — While slot corner Lamarcus Joyner is set to return Sunday, the Raiders could be without right tackle Trent Brown against the Chiefs.

Brown, who was listed as a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday with a knee injury, did not practice on Friday. Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Brown was able to participate in the team’s Friday walk-through, but Brown is still questionable for Sunday.

Brown has been dealing with various injuries over the course of the season, missing the Raiders’ Week 7 loss to the Packers. Gruden said the knee injury is something Brown has had to manage week to week.

“We’ve done everything we can to help him manage it and we’ll continue to do that,” Gruden said.

Joyner is off the injury report after missing the last two games. He said following Friday’s practice he’s looking forward to getting back on the field, especially considering the opponent.

“I get to come back out there and come with the energy and my passion, and hopefully I can have a strong game — especially going against arguably the No. 1 offense in the league,” Joyner said. “It’s been two weeks off, so I have to make sure I control my emotions and play smart.”

On Thursday, defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said Joyner’s looked good in practice and is a critical piece for the unit overall.

“He’s a great communicator, he’s one of our captains, so it’s good to have him,” Guenther said.

Elsewhere on the injury report, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (rib) has been declared out.

