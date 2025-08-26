86°F
Raiders trim roster to 53, cut 2 draft picks in process

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 26, 2025 - 3:58 pm
 

The Raiders trimmed their roster to 53 players Tuesday and waived a pair of draft picks in the process.

Quarterback Cam Miller and wide receiver Tommy Mellott, both sixth-round picks in April’s draft, were among the players the team cut.

The Raiders also released wide receiver Alex Bachman and veteran safety Terrell Edmunds. The team, in a bit of a surprise, kept quarterback Aidan O’Connell on the active roster instead of placing him on injured reserve. O’Connell is expected to miss at least six weeks with a fractured wrist.

The Raiders did place safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. on IR after he broke his fibula during a team scrimmage earlier this month. He is eligible to return after the team’s first four regular-season games.

Miller and Mellott are candidates for the Raiders’ practice squad, but they have to get through waivers first.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

