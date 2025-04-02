3 directions Raiders might take in 1st round of NFL draft

The Raiders’ NFL draft checklist is fairly defined. They have a glaring need for a front-line running back, a playmaking cornerback and a wide receiver.

Raiders not sweating QB’s contract, hope to have him for ‘years to come’

Raiders owner wants to ‘get it right,’ says new leadership team will deliver wins

Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham chats with others as he waits to run a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Michigan defensive back Will Johnson watches as prospects run drills at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Boise State's Ashton Jeanty runs a drill during the school’s NFL football pro day held, Wednesday March 26, 2025, at the Caven-Williams Indoor Facility in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Raiders will continue to monitor the free-agent market the next few weeks. But as general manager John Spytek indicated this week at the NFL’s league meetings, the primary focus now is the draft.

The consensus is that this is a deep draft pool, albeit lacking in instant impact talent at quarterback and wide receiver. That’s not to say quality starters will not emerge at either position.

The Raiders’ checklist is fairly defined.

They have a glaring need for a front-line running back, a playmaking cornerback and a wide receiver to slot alongside tight end Brock Bowers and receiver Jakobi Meyers.

They would love to add a young quarterback they can groom as Geno Smith’s eventual replacement. They also want to continue to build depth — and the potential for long-term starters — on the offensive and defensive lines and at linebacker.

Here are three directions the Raiders might take at pick No. 6 in the first round, based on conversations at the league meetings:

Running back

A perfect storm could be brewing for the Raiders at one of their biggest needs. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, generally regarded as a top-three talent in the draft, should be available at pick No. 6.

The Raiders’ run game has been impotent the past two years, including a 2024 season in which the team was last in just about every rushing statistic. In another era, an equally challenged run team would be uncorking champagne bottles if a difference-making talent such as Jeanty fell to them in the draft.

But two factors could make them turn their attention elsewhere.

Contemporary thinking frowns on teams selecting running backs that high in the draft. There is no doubting Jeanty’s talent, but some debate the impact it would have on a mediocre roster. Even if he rushed for 1,500 yards, would it make a difference on the record or be wasted production?

Also, at what point over the length of Jeanty’s rookie contract would the Raiders be able to truly benefit from his presence? And with the running back class being the deepest in years, there is value well beyond the first round.

The counterargument, as explained by an NFL personnel evaluator, is that there is a massive difference between value and a blue-chip difference-maker.

“And when you have an offense with just one difference-maker, as the Raiders do, you need to get them anyway you can,” he said. “This team needs juice and excitement on offense. It’s Las Vegas, for crying out loud.”

Jeanty makes a compelling case to buck recent thinking.

Defensive backfield

Raiders coach Pete Carroll is one of the NFL’s most innovative defensive thinkers, but his heart and soul always has been in the secondary. He played defensive back, came up as a secondary coach in college and the NFL, and has an astute eye for defensive back talent.

Carroll found gem after gem with the Seahawks. His final two Seattle drafts included using the fifth pick overall in 2023 to select cornerback Devon Witherspoon, and he selected cornerbacks Coby Bryant (fourth round) and Riq Woolen (fifth round) in 2022. All three are starters.

The Raiders are not devoid of cornerbacks. Jakorian Bennett made strides in his second season before going down with an injury. Decamerion Richardson showed promise as a rookie, and Jack Jones showed flashes of being a quality starter.

Carroll also praised newcomer Eric Stokes, a former first-round pick who started 32 games the past four seasons in Green Bay.

But the Raiders lack a true difference-maker at cornerback. Holding the sixth pick could mean having access to a player who could change that.

Colorado’s Travis Hunter is regarded as the best cornerback in the draft. Barring a major surprise, he will be gone when the Raiders pick.

Michigan’s Will Johnson should be available, though. He embodies Carroll’s cornerback prototype as a big, physical, fluid athlete with ballhawking ability and toughness.

Johnson was a lock to be a top-five pick after a dominant 2023 season, but a turf toe injury cost him the second half of last season and probably some draft status. Couple that with a recent hamstring injury that ruled him out of Michigan’s pro day, and Johnson could be falling on draft boards.

But Spytek and Carroll are too savvy to be dissuaded by those factors. Johnson’s recent injuries appear to be short-term disappointments rather than long-term concerns. They will see through them if they truly like him.

Defensive line

In 2014, a stout Rams defensive line featured Chris Long, Robert Quinn and Michael Brockers. The thought of adding to that group with another first-round pick felt more like a luxury than a need.

But that’s exactly what they did by selecting Aaron Donald with the 13th pick overall. Doing so turned a solid group into an elite one.

The Raiders could have a similar opportunity.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins are a dominant duo. Rush end Malcolm Koonce adds firepower opposite Crosby. Defensive tackle Adam Butler is a solid starter, and reserves Tyree Wilson and Jonah Laulu provide quality depth.

As is, that group can be the backbone of the defense. But a chance could arise for the Raiders to lift the unit into another stratosphere.

Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham could be available at No. 6. An elite run stuffer and pass rusher — some believe he is the best player in the draft — he would complete the defensive line and potentially turn it into one of the league’s best.

It would be a good problem for Carroll and Spytek if Graham is still on the board.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.