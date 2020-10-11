Raiders Twitter goes from early frustration to late joy
Raiders fans were not happy when their team fell behind 21-10, but were overjoyed when Las Vegas stormed back.
How the reactions played out on Twitter during the Raiders’ 40-32 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri:
Pregame
Business trip.
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 11, 2020
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 11, 2020
First quarter
"Bruce Springsteen" is a run up the gut for the #Raiders. One could say a play named after the Boss is Born to Run
— Andy Patton (@andypattonSEA) October 11, 2020
#Raiders offense has been missing this guy most of the season. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/8R2tIfc0TK
— Nick Sloan (@NickSloanKCK) October 11, 2020
The @Raiders needed to be perfect today. They've been the opposite of that.
— Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) October 11, 2020
Second quarter
Can’t believe I even had hope of a win today #Raiders
— F.B (@Fb415) October 11, 2020
A sobering reminder of just how far we are from truly competing #Raiders #RaiderNation
— Mark Somerset (@mark11s) October 11, 2020
Tyreek Hill owns the #Raiders. They just have no way of slowing him down whatsoever.
— Nick Cothrel (@NickCothrel) October 11, 2020
.@DerekCarrQB goes DEEP to Nelson Agholor for the 59-yard TD! #RaiderNation
: #LVvsKC on CBS
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2020
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2020
Ok ok we back in this thang #Raiders
— Aman (@OakR8dr87) October 11, 2020
The @Raiders defense needs a lot of work…..
— Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) October 11, 2020
We know the #Raiders can win games when they dominate time of possession, and pound the rock; today we'll find out if they can win a shootout.
— Eddie Paskal (@EddiePaskal) October 11, 2020
YOU CANNOT KEEP UP WITH HENRY RUGGS.
72-yard TD for the @Raiders rookie! @__RUGGS
: #LVvsKC on CBS
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2020
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2020
The angle of this @PatrickMahomes throw.
: #LVvsKC on CBS
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2020
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2020
Third quarter
This is an excellent drive for the #Raiders #LVvsKC 3rd quarter solid
— Sunday (@SundayEly) October 11, 2020
Fourth quarter
#Raiders clearly didn't get the memo about the blowout they were supposed to receive. #LVvsKC
— Shane Saunders (@ShaneSaunders88) October 11, 2020
Josh Jacobs puts the @Raiders on top! #RaiderNation
: #LVvsKC on CBS
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2020
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2020
Man the @Raiders hold on to win and you have your upset of the day. #LVvsKC #Raiders #Chiefs
— Mark Johnson (@THEmarkajohnson) October 11, 2020
DEFINITION OF A STATEMENT GAME FROM THE #RAIDERS! PAT MAHOMES HAS BEEN FORCED OUT THE POCKET ALL DAY AND IT’S PAYING DIVIDENDS! #RaiderNation| #NFL| #LVvsKC pic.twitter.com/rLGqXznIhP
— Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) October 11, 2020
Postgame
Statement win.
Now let's build on it. pic.twitter.com/pYhR9Y3MH8
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 11, 2020
Gave PG a lot of hell in the first half, but the defense definitely stepped up in the second half. Especially in the 3rd quarter where they would typically open up a butcher shop – Hats off to the man and his defense for the turnaround. #Raiders
— Josh (@Chappasaurus) October 11, 2020
Hell of a game for DC. Great comeback after the Int. Ruggs breakout game. What a great Sunday!! #Raiders
— M. Frias (@809sensation) October 11, 2020
The raiders with Mayock and Gruden seem to be moving the needle in the right direction. This is a team built to beat Kc. Secondary and pass rush showed huge improvement and having Ruggs on the field opens up a lot of opportunities for the offense. #Raiders
— Will (@Lord_William_) October 11, 2020
So the #Raiders just defeated the top NFL team. A lot of people calling them trash and saying Carr should be benched this morning are looking really stupid.
— Doc (@JonesUltra) October 11, 2020
Shhhh. That’s how you take out the SuperBowl champs!#Raiders pic.twitter.com/pZvtMdORE4
— Eric Halili (@RebrandGroup) October 11, 2020
“It’s about time…I’ve had a few kids since we won here, so it’s a good feeling.”
Derek Carr is bringing the game ball home to his kids after the @Raiders huge win at Arrowhead. (@EvanWashburn) pic.twitter.com/s5wV8soQwH
— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 11, 2020
RAIDERRRRRRSSSSSSS‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️
— MaddMaxx (@CrosbyMaxx) October 11, 2020
Great win in arrowhead @Raiders
— Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) October 11, 2020