Raiders’ Tyree Wilson shakes off accusations of ‘hip-drop tackle’

Raiders’ defensive lineman Tyree Wilson was not penalized or fined for a tackle that sent Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins to injured reserve.

Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) pursues Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) is stiff armed by Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive lineman Tyree Wilson was not fined by the league for a tackle that apparently ended the season of Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins last week.

Dobbins suffered a left foot injury when he was brought to the ground by Wilson late in the third quarter of a 10-7 win by Denver on Nov. 6.

The NFL elected against a punishment despite the protestations of Dobbins and even a prominent national NFL reporter referring to the play as a “hip-drop tackle.”

A 15-yard penalty plus an automatic first down can be awarded to the offense should the referee deem an infraction on the field. The league can also impose a fine of $16,883 for a first offender as part of a crackdown on the dangerous play by the league this season.

Neither of those occurred despite ESPN’s Adam Schefter saying in a social media post announcing Dobbins’ placement on injured reserve that he had been hurt by a “hip-drop tackle.”

“I’m not worried about it,” Wilson said of the reaction after Saturday’s indoor practice at the team facility. “It’s football. I don’t think it was a hip-drop tackle. It’s a violent sport. I just wrapped and made the play to try to keep our team in the game.”

The injury will require surgery and Dobbins was placed on injured reserve by the Broncos on Saturday, though some reports suggest he could potentially return for the Super Bowl should Denver make it that far.

Dobbins expressed frustration at the situation on social media earlier this week.

“Ban at least call the (expletive) hip drop tackle!” he posted.

Raiders coach Pete Carroll defended his player.

“It’s terribly unfortunate that he got hurt on that, but we’re playing ball,” Carroll said. “We’re doing what we’ve got to do. It’s a dangerous game and unfortunately, he got banged up. I feel terrible about that.”

Wilson said player safety is important, but doing his job is paramount.

“You’re not really thinking about it that much when you’re making a tackle,” he said. “You just try to keep a low pad level and get the ball carrier down.”

Injury report

Only one player will carry an injury designation into Monday night’s game against the Cowboys and he’s not even on the active roster.

Quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who remains on injured reserve but has been practicing with the team, remains out as he recovers from a broken wrist suffered during the preseason.

He was able to practice in full all week and the team must make a decision within the next five days on whether to activate him or keep him on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

The rest of the active roster should be available to Carroll on Monday, including starting left guard Dylan Parham despite his early departure from the Denver loss with an ankle injury.

The other starting guard, Jackson Powers-Johnson, has been placed on injured reserve and could potentially miss the remainder of the season.

Veteran Alex Cappa has rotated with Powers-Johnson much of the season and could be in line to take over, though the Raiders also have younger options.

Will Putnam stepped in last week for Parham and rookie third-round pick Caleb Rogers is also preparing to potentially see his first game action.

“You’ll find out at game time,” Carroll said of who will start.

Miller making progress

Starting left tackle Kolton Miller, who suffered a high-ankle sprain and hairline fracture during a Week 4 loss to the Bears, could potentially return this season.

Miller has shed the scooter and has been walking around the team facility.

Carroll said there is certainly a chance Miller could return before the end of the year.

“He’s getting around OK, and everything’s pointing towards that,” Carroll said.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.