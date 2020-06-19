Raiders, UFC offer combined All In Challenge

NFL and MMA fans can enter an All In Challenge that includes tickets to a Raiders game and a UFC fight card.

Construction continues on Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UFC president Dana White takes questions during a post-fight news conference at the UFC Apex after UFC on ESPN 10 in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 13, 2020. (Heidi Fang) @HeidiFang

NFL and MMA fans can enter an All In Challenge that includes tickets to a Raiders game and a UFC fight card.

The auction for the Modelo Fighting Spirit Vegas Experience is open until Tuesday, and fans interested can enter here.

The bid as of late Friday morning was up to $15,000.

The winner and a guest receive:

— Flight, hotel and chauffeured transportation

— Suite access during a Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium

— Invitation to the Modelo tailgate party and pre-game access to the sidelines

— Post-game meal at a top restaurant

— Tour of the UFC Performance Institute given by Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin

— VIP seats to a UFC fight with lounge access

— Meeting UFC president Dana White in the octagon after the fight

— A $1,000 gift card to UFCstore.com, a signed fight poster and signed gloves from the main-event fighters

All money raised goes to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.