Raiders News

Raiders unsure of star offensive tackle’s status for Jets game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2023 - 10:13 am
 
Updated November 10, 2023 - 11:28 am
Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the first half of an NFL football ...
Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media during a news conference at the I ...
Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media during a news conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Friday will be a big day for the Raiders as it relates to the availability of one of their best players.

Left tackle Kolton Miller, the club’s offensive line anchor, has been dealing with a shoulder injury this week and did not practice Wednesday and Thursday.

That’s expected to change Friday when the club hits the field in preparation for their game against the Jets on “Sunday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium.

Interim coach Antonio Pierce said Miller’s status will be influenced by what happens at practice.

“We’ll know here in a couple hours,” Pierce said. “We know he’s battling, he wants to get out there. We’ll see today.”

The backup tackles are Thayer Munford and Justin Herron. Munford missed last week’s game with the Giants and has been limited this week in practice with a neck injury.

The Raiders also signed veteran tackle Brandon Parker to the practice squad.

“Part of our process here the last couple of days is next man up mentality,” Pierce said. “So if it ain’t Kolton Miller, it’ll be the next gentleman up. Obviously, everybody’s been practicing the right way, so if that comes to fruition and we have to move on from Kolton to somebody else, not going to blink. And they’re not going to blink. We expect them to do the exact same job Kolton Miller does.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

