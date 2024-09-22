Raiders unveil VIP tailgating space, featuring 40-foot pirate ship, $20k suites

The Raiders took the tailgating game to the next level with the kickoff of their 2024 NFL home game slate.

The team unveiled the new Masqueraid upscale tailgating space Sunday, set up in Lot B of Allegiant Stadium. The exclusive, pirate-themed space features carnival-like games, televisions with the early games playing, performers and a 40-foot pirate ship, complete with a DJ booth on top and dancers “walking the plank.” Oh, and food and beverages, including alcohol, are all inclusive with the ticket price.

The space, which was created in partnership with Confirmed360, sold out of the 250 available tickets Sunday, with a price of $200, for the space, which opens four hours ahead of kickoff and closes 30 minutes prior to the start of the game.

“The fans aren’t going to know what to expect until they show up,” said Jose Martinez, head of partnerships of Confirmed360. “It’s very unique to the Raiders brand, the demand has been really high, we had a two-week runway to announce it and it’s completely sold out. It’s a testament to the Raiders fans base, with the tailgating culture that they love.”

Eric Haas, a season ticket holder from Houston, who travels to Las Vegas with his wife Francesca for each home game, said he’s taken in tailgating in Lot J previously, but the upscale offering lived up to his high expectations.

“I think it’s very well-done,” Eric Haas said. “The food quality is awesome and the drinks are great.”

For all that you get with the ticket, Hass said it was absolutely worth the price of admission, especially with the entertainment elements added in.

“It creates the atmosphere,” Eric Haas said. “It creates the culture of the party. The music is great, they’ve got it at just the right volume, not too loud, not too soft. Everyone has a really positive attitude, I’m really, really impressed.”

The area was designed and conceptualized in just a month-and-a-half, and crews began building the area on Friday, wrapping up ahead of Sunday’s kickoff event, Martinez said.

Located within the VIP zone there are four tailgate suites that fit up to 25 people and go for $20,000 per game. The two level, climate-controlled spaces feature catered food, all-inclusive food and beverage and dedicated staff.

Suite guests can take in the earlier games, with a TV located inside the structure’s interior, “which is intended for those who want a climate-controlled atmosphere, indoor-outdoor luxury seating,” Martinez said. “With suites, since it’s a group purchase, it’s a matter of informing people that it’s an opportunity that exists. It’s the best of both worlds. You get the full event, that’s crowded and active and there’s games and everything that you want to do, but when you want to tuck away to more of a home atmosphere, you can do so.”

Those taking in the inaugural Masqueraid were treated to a special performance by rapper Warren G, who was just booked on Friday night for the party. Special performances will occur every so often at the Masqueraid, but they won’t be announced, to keep the element of surprise in place for guests,

After experiencing the tailgate space Sunday, the Hass’ said they would be interested in attending another Masqueraid for future games.

“What they offer for the price, you really can’t get that anywhere else,” Francesca Haas said “We’re eating lamb chops at a tailgate. It’s really nice.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.