84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders News

Raiders update Jimmy Garoppolo’s status for Sunday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2023 - 9:54 am
 
Updated October 16, 2023 - 11:19 am
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is escorted out of the field during an NFL football ga ...
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is escorted out of the field during an NFL football game against New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 21-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels reacts to a play during the first half of an NFL football gam ...
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels reacts to a play during the first half of an NFL football game against New England patriots at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 21-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Raiders dodged a bit of a bullet in terms of the severity of the back injury suffered by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday. But it is not yet clear if Garoppolo will be healthy enough in time to play against the Bears in Chicago in six days.

That means the Raiders are right back where they were in Week 3 having to decide whether to roll with veteran Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O’Connell should Garoppolo not be able to play.

Garoppolo was injured late in the first half against the Patriots on Sunday and was subsequently taken to a local hospital for further evaluations. The Raiders’ primary concern was the possibility of internal injuries after the wicked hit Garoppolo took to the back in the second quarter

But tests on Sunday night ruled out that worst-case scenario.

“That’s good news,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said on Monday. “We’re still doing a couple of things this morning and we’ll kind of make sure we do all the right things here as we go forward. But the prognosis is a lot better then it might have otherwise been.”

That said, McDaniels pointed out that the Raiders are unsure of Garoppolo’s status at this point.

“Don’t know yet for this week, relatively speaking,” McDaniels said. “So there’s a lot to uncover in that regard. But good news relative to what it might have been.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow@VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders overcome loss of Jimmy Garoppolo for 2nd straight win
Raiders overcome loss of Jimmy Garoppolo for 2nd straight win
2
Raiders announce backup quarterback for Sunday’s game vs. Patriots
Raiders announce backup quarterback for Sunday’s game vs. Patriots
3
Graney: Brian Hoyer did what he was supposed to do — not mess up
Graney: Brian Hoyer did what he was supposed to do — not mess up
4
3 takeaways from Raiders’ win over Patriots
3 takeaways from Raiders’ win over Patriots
5
Raiders report: Rookie has breakout game in win over Patriots
Raiders report: Rookie has breakout game in win over Patriots
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Raiders quarterback quandary: Any one of three could start Sunday
Raiders quarterback quandary: Any one of three could start Sunday
Raiders report: Jimmy Garoppolo cleared to return for ‘MNF’
Raiders report: Jimmy Garoppolo cleared to return for ‘MNF’
Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out for Sunday
Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out for Sunday
Is Aidan O’Connell a legit option to replace Jimmy Garoppolo?
Is Aidan O’Connell a legit option to replace Jimmy Garoppolo?
Graney: Brian Hoyer did what he was supposed to do — not mess up
Graney: Brian Hoyer did what he was supposed to do — not mess up
Raiders report: Jimmy Garoppolo ‘moving through’ concussion protocol
Raiders report: Jimmy Garoppolo ‘moving through’ concussion protocol