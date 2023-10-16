Raiders update Jimmy Garoppolo’s status for Sunday

The back injury suffered by Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t as serious as feared. But the status of the Raiders quarterback is uncertain for Sunday against the Bears.

Coming off their win over the Patriots, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels spoke to the media. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is escorted out of the field during an NFL football game against New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 21-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels reacts to a play during the first half of an NFL football game against New England patriots at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 21-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Raiders dodged a bit of a bullet in terms of the severity of the back injury suffered by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday. But it is not yet clear if Garoppolo will be healthy enough in time to play against the Bears in Chicago in six days.

That means the Raiders are right back where they were in Week 3 having to decide whether to roll with veteran Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O’Connell should Garoppolo not be able to play.

Garoppolo was injured late in the first half against the Patriots on Sunday and was subsequently taken to a local hospital for further evaluations. The Raiders’ primary concern was the possibility of internal injuries after the wicked hit Garoppolo took to the back in the second quarter

But tests on Sunday night ruled out that worst-case scenario.

“That’s good news,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said on Monday. “We’re still doing a couple of things this morning and we’ll kind of make sure we do all the right things here as we go forward. But the prognosis is a lot better then it might have otherwise been.”

That said, McDaniels pointed out that the Raiders are unsure of Garoppolo’s status at this point.

“Don’t know yet for this week, relatively speaking,” McDaniels said. “So there’s a lot to uncover in that regard. But good news relative to what it might have been.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

