Raiders urge fans to Rock the Vote in November’s elections

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2022 - 8:30 am
 
The Raiders are making a push to ensure eligible voters are registered and ready to vote in November’s elections.

Teaming with Rock the Vote, select Raiders players will participate in public service announcements urging everyone to check their registration status. Those PSAs will be shown on video boards during games at Allegiant Stadium and on the team’s social media channels.

With the Oct. 11 voter registration deadline quickly approaching, the Raiders encourage fans to log onto Raiders.com/vote or text Raiders to 788-683, to check their voter registration status, or to find a link to where they can register to vote.

“We are providing information to our entire organization on the election process in order to have our voices heard and encourage the Raider Nation and beyond to empower themselves by using the ballot box to shape the direction of our respective cities, counties and country,” Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan said in a statement.

The Raiders’ efforts with Rock the Vote is part of the NFL Votes, a league-wide initiative supporting and encouraging civic engagement among NFL players and alumni, club and league personnel, and fans.

The initiative came about via a joint effort between the NFL and the NFL Players Association, with the focus on three vital parts of the electoral process: voter education, voter registration, and voter activation.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

