Raiders’ value continues to increase after Las Vegas move

Over the past year, the value of the Raiders has increased by 10 percent to $3.415 billion, according to Forbes. This puts them at 16th among the NFL’s 32 teams.

A large logo is painted on the floor in the expansive locker room within the Las Vegas Raiders headquarters on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in Henderson. A sign says if you step on it you owe 25 push-ups as payback. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The move to Las Vegas continues to show positive results for the Raiders.

Over the past year, the value of the Silver and Black has increased by 10 percent to $3.415 billion, according to Forbes. This puts them at 16th among the NFL’s 32 teams.

The Dallas Cowboys continue to hold the highest value for NFL teams at $6.5 billion, ranking at the top of the Forbes list for the 15th consecutive year.

As sports try to bounce back from the difficulties of COVID-19 last season, the NFL’s teams are worth 14 percent more than last year.

After suffering a 20 percent drop in revenue during the 2020 season, the NFL bounced back after signing some lucrative new media deals including extended rights for Monday Night Football.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed the biggest one-year increase in value. The reigning Super Bowl champs saw their value increase 29 percent to $2.94 billion. They are 21st on the Forbes list.