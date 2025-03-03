57°F
Raiders veteran wide receiver headed to free agency

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) catches a touchdown pass as Kansas City Chiefs c ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) catches a touchdown pass as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace (30) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 3, 2025 - 12:03 pm
 

The Raiders will not tender wide receiver DJ Turner a contract offer, paving the way for him to become an unrestricted free agent.

As a restricted free agent, Turner would have cost $3,263,000 for 2025 had the Raiders tendered him an offer.

Turner, signed as an undrafted free agent out of Pitt in 2021, grew into a valuable special teams player for the Raiders and had a career-high 16 catches for 158 yards last season.

Turner suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Chiefs on Nov. 29.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

