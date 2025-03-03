Raiders veteran wide receiver headed to free agency
Wide receiver DJ Turner had a career-high 16 catches for 158 yards last season for the Raiders, but suffered a season-ending knee injury in November.
The Raiders will not tender wide receiver DJ Turner a contract offer, paving the way for him to become an unrestricted free agent.
As a restricted free agent, Turner would have cost $3,263,000 for 2025 had the Raiders tendered him an offer.
Turner, signed as an undrafted free agent out of Pitt in 2021, grew into a valuable special teams player for the Raiders and had a career-high 16 catches for 158 yards last season.
Turner suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Chiefs on Nov. 29.
