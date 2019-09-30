71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders’ Vontaze Burfict ejected for unnecessary roughness

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2019 - 5:45 pm
 

INDIANAPOLIS — Raiders captain and middle linebacker Vontaze Burfict was ejected from the team’s 31-24 victory in the second quarter after being flagged for unnecessary roughness.

On third-and-3, Indianapolis quarterback Jacoby Brissett connected with tight end Jack Doyle over the middle with a five-yard pass. Burfict came in and hit a defenseless Doyle directly with his helmet and was called on the field for a personal foul. Play was then stopped for a video review in New York, which resulted in Burfict’s ejection.

Asked if he agreed with Burfict’s ejection, Raiders coach Jon Gruden said, “I know New York City pulled the ejection, so you’d have to ask New York — whoever is in the room that made that decision. … Nobody on the field in our stadium or in this zip code made the call to eject him — that came from New York City, so what can I do? I don’t have a cellphone on the field.”

Gruden called the ejection “a tough decision” and “a tough call.”

“I think it was a flag,” Gruden said. “It was well documented that the league was going to review those plays this year in New York City, so that’s what happened. I’ll wait to hear what their reasoning was, but it was a penalty — he went in there with his head down.”

Entering Sunday’s game, Burfict had been flagged 15 times for unnecessary roughness with another pair of personal foul penalties. Burfict has also been suspended twice for repeated violations of player safety rules.

Despite how ugly the hit looked on a slow-motion replay, Doyle said after the game, “I just got tackled. I’m sure it looked worse than it was. I didn’t really feel anything from it. My helmet protected me.”

The Raiders’ defense was able to play well for most of the contest — though the club did surrender a pair of touchdowns late in the fourth quarter. In Burfict’s absence, Tahir Whitehead moved inside from outside linebacker to call the Raiders’ defensive signals.

“Tahir became a little more vocal. And Vontaze, he wasn’t there physically, but he was there spiritually with us,” Raiders defensive back Lamarcus Joyner said. “He was talking to us in the locker room when we came in (for halftime), encouraging us, telling us not to let up.”

Given Burfict’s history, a fine is highly likely and a suspension is not out of the realm of possibility. But Joyner said he’s expecting Burfict to be able to play next week.

“We definitely need him, but I’m not worried about him being gone because when you look at it, it wasn’t vicious. It wasn’t intentional — it was just a bang-bang play,” Joyner said. “He’ll probably get fined for it — of course he will. But he should be there with us in London.”

The Raiders play the Bears next Sunday in London.

Injuries on offensive line

The Raiders have seemingly had a revolving door at their guard positions over the season’s first four weeks. That will continue the next few games, as Gruden announced postgame that Jordan Devey has a torn pectoral muscle and will be out for the season.

Denzelle Good replaced Devey at that spot on Sunday and is likely the starter for next week’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Gruden also said that Raiders regular starting right guard, Gabe Jackson, should be back after the bye week.

Right tackle Trent Brown once again had to exit the game for a few snaps — this time for a hand injury. He was able to re-enter the contest and finish it.

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @MylesASimmons on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest Raiders news. Like our Vegas Nation page
Raiders Videos
Raiders Head To London 2-2, Beat Colts 31-24 - VIDEO
The Raiders snapped their losing streak beating the Colts on Sunday in Indianapolis. The team heads directly to London to prepare for next weeks game against the Bears. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation: Raiders discuss their 31-24 win over the Colts
Following their 31-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Maxx Crosby, Erik Harris, Josh Jacobs and Trevor Davis discuss the key plays that the team executed to collect a road win. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gruden Proud of Raiders After Winning 31-24 in Indianapolis
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden says he is proud of his team after they came away with a win against the Indianapolis Colts in game two of their stretch of games away from Oakland. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Snap Two-Game Losing Streak With Win Over Colts - Video
The Raiders pulled away with the team's first road win of the season, beating the Colts 31-24.
Vegas Nation: Raiders-Colts Gameday Preview
T.Y. Hilton is out and the Colts have other injuries that could open the doors for a Raiders win in Indianapolis. Adam Hill and Myles Simmons look at who needs to step up for the Raiders to come out victorious on the road. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Searching For Identity With Constantly Moving Parts - VIDEO
With a lot of early injuries, cuts and trades, the Raiders head to Indianapolis still searching for their team identity and trying to put together a complete football game. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders encouraged by linebacker situation, getting creative with LaMarcus Joyner - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said today that the linebacking core still looks shaky but they are encouraged by the progress they have made since Sundays's loss. In that loss defensive back LaMarcus Joyner was not used very much, but the team is looking for creative ways for him to make and impact. (Le'Andre fox/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Johnathan Abram Interviews Rookie Hunter Renfrow - VIDEO
Raiders Safety Johnathan Abram interviews rookie Wide Receiver Hunter Renfrow asking about Renfrow's college career, NFL transition, and record setting hands. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Colts Present Another Challenge in Raiders Road Schedule- FULL PRESSER - VIDEO
Game two of the Raiders long trip away from home come in the form of a very good Indianapolis Colts team, who haven't lost a step since Andrew Luck's surprise retirement.(Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders looking for ways to disrupt Jacoby Brissett and the Colts Offense - VIDEO
The Raiders face the Colts on Sunday in Indianapolis and the team understands that one of the keys to getting their second win of the season is to stop Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett who has been playing well since Andrew Lucks retirement. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Carr Not Overreacting After Raiders Second Loss - VIDEO
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr say's he isn't going to overreact to the team taking their second loss on Sunday. The Raiders are looking to get better and hold each other accountable to get back on track. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Make Roster Moves in Preparation for Colts - VIDEO
After Sunday's loss to the Vikings saw multiple Raiders go down with injuries, the team made multiple roster moves, including cutting week one starting wide receiver Ryan Grant, to prepare for a strong Colts team. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Raiders Sign Linebacker Dakota Allen - VIDEO
With multiple injuries at the linebacker position, the Raiders signed Dakota Allen from the Rams practice squad (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Gruden Says Youthful Raiders are Looking to Improve - VIDEO
With a young team adversity is expected, but Raiders head coach Jon Gruden says he is looking for the team to improve and get better play out of their first and second year players. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Injuries to the Linebacker Position Concerning for Raiders - VIDEO
With injuries to linebackers Vontaze Burfict, Marquel Lee and Nicholas Morrow, the Raiders found themselves with only two healthy backers during Sunday's loss to the Vikings in Minnesota. Head coach Jon Gruden says the team is "concerned to say the least." (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Are Trying to Find Their Way After Loss to Minnesota - VIDEO
With one of the toughest schedules in the league, the Raiders face tough competition back-to-back while still trying to establish who they are as a team. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Raiders offense stays positive about progress despite loss to Vikings
Raiders wide receivers Tyrell Williams and J.J. Nelson both saw the end zone and tight end Darren Waller caught 13 passes for 134 yards in the team's loss to the Vikings. All three discuss what the team accomplished offensively despite losing. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders lose to the Vikings, Fall To 1-2 on the Season - VIDEO
The Raiders lost to the Minnesota Vikings 14-34 on Sunday bringing the season record to 1-2. The game in Minneapolis was just the first of the Raiders road trip and they will face the Colts in Indianapolis next week. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Vegas Nation: Raiders-Vikings preview
The Raiders begin their 5-game road trip which starts when they face the Vikings on Sunday. The Vegas Nation crew breaks down the keys to the game in this preview from Minneapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Johnathan Abram Interviews Rookie Josh Jacobs - Video
Johnathan Abram starts his rookie journalist career interview Raiders running back Josh Jacobs about playing for the NFL, having Jon Gruden as a coach and what it's like being a rookie.
Gruden Discusses Raider Injury Report - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden mentions multiple players listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Minnesota against the Vikings. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders List Multiple "Questionables" in Final Practice before Vikings Game - VIDEO
The injury bug continues to plague the Raiders as many were listed as questionable and game time decisions for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Coaches Talk Vikings Schemes and the Challenges They Present - VIDEO
Raiders offensive and defensive coordinators Greg Olson and Paul Guenther praised the Minnesota Vikings coaching staff and their offensive and defensive scheme's. They also continued to talk about the continuity the Vikings have (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Sign WR Trevor Davis - VIDEO
The Raiders acquired wide receiver and return specialist Trevor Davis in a trade with the Packers Thursday morning. Davis helps a banged up receiving core as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the Vikings
Vegas Nation Mailbag | Raider prepare for a big road trip
The Review-Journal's Heidi Fang and Ed Graney are back for a new rendition of the Vegas Nation mailbag! Send in your Raiders questions, and they'll answer them live on the stream.
Vikings Present a Unique Challenge to the Raiders with 'Continuity' and Offensive Weapons
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr elaborate on what it is that makes the Vikings a tough team to deal with to kick off stretch of games away from the coliseum. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal).
Richie Incognito Returns to Practice as Raiders Deal With Injuries Heading Into Road Stretch - VIDEO
Raiders offensive guard Richie Incognito returned to practice after serving his two game suspension, while Trent Brown and a few others try to get healthy for the team's upcoming stretch of away games. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Gruden and Derek Carr discuss Raiders' upcoming challenge against Minnesota - FULL PRESSER - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr explain what they believe are the biggest challenges the Raiders will face against their opponents on Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Latest Allegiant Stadium Drone Video And Updates - Video
New drone footage of the Raiders Allegiant Stadium was released after new details were unveiled to the Vegas Stadium Authority Board.
Raiders relying on veteran leadership for upcoming road stretch - VIDEO
After Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, the Raiders are leaning on their veteran players to help the team get back on track in their upcoming stretch of games away from the Coliseum. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Johnathan Abram's wife on his "Hard Knocks" appearance
Johnathan Abram's wife thinks her husband was annoying on the first episode of the Raiders on HBO's "Hard Knocks."
Raiders Johnathan Abram On Moving to Las Vegas - Video
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram talks about the team moving to Las Vegas and how he is ready to bring his game to the desert in the new Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders Safety Johnathan Abram and Wife Bri'Anna On Being A Football Family - Video
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram and his wife Bri'Anna sit down to talk about being a football family and what it means for their daughter and how it changed their lifestyle.
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
A look at the Raiders headquarters under construction in Henderson
Don Webb, chief operating officer of the LV Stadium Co., gives the Review-Journal a tour of the Raiders headquarters under construction in Henderson. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts views Las Vegas stadium as opportunity
MGM Resorts International intends to offer tailgating experiences at its resorts before and after events at Raiders stadium. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) misses his block on Minnesota Vikings defen ...
Raiders’ game at Indianapolis crucial to rest of season
By Brent Musburger Special to the / RJ

Win and the Raiders are off to London to play Khalil Mack and the Bears with a 2-2 record. But lose and they are 1-3 and looking at a 1-6 start to the season.