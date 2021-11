The Raiders are back at home for the second straight game and hosting the Cincinnati Bengals. Follow the play-by-play of the game here.

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs runs with the ball away from Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Nick Vigil (59) during the first half of an NFL football game, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron, File)

The Raiders are back at home for the second straight game and hosting the Cincinnati Bengals. Follow the play-by-play of the game below: