Raiders vs Chiefs live updates: Is it Pete Carroll’s final game as coach?

The Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in what could be coach Pete Carroll’s final game in charge. Check here for updates.

How to watch Raiders vs. Chiefs on Sunday: Start time, schedule, streaming, odds

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks through the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Week 18 with hardly anything on the line for either team.

The Raiders (2-14) will clinch the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft with another loss and can’t do any worse than the second pick. They have lost 10 straight, and with a massive rebuild ahead, will Pete Carroll be one-and-done as coach? All signs indicate that’s the case.

Kansas City will miss the postseason for the first time since 2014. And what about Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce? Will he return for another season or head to the tortured poets department and do podcasts with Taylor Swift full time?

Check back for updates.

Raiders vs Chiefs channel, TV schedule

Kickoff: 1:25 p.m. Sunday

Channel: CBS

Streaming: Hulu, Paramount, YouTube TV

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Raiders vs Chiefs announcers

Play-by-play: Chris Lewis

Analyst: Kyle Long

Raiders vs Chiefs odds

The betting line for this game continues to drop with the Raiders still home underdogs. Todd Dewey has more details on the lightly bet finale.

Spread: Chiefs -4½.

Over/under: 36½ points.

Moneyline: Raiders (+193), Chiefs (-235).

Odds are provided by Caesars sportsbook as of Sunday morning.

Raiders schedule 2025

Week 1: W, 20-13 at New England Patriots

Week 2: L, 20-9 vs Los Angeles Chargers

Week 3: L, 41-24 at Washington Commanders

Week 4: L, 25-24 vs Chicago Bears

Week 5: L, 40-6 at Indianapolis Colts

Week 6: W, 20-10 vs Tennessee Titans

Week 7: L, 31-0 at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 8: Bye week

Week 9: L, 30-29 OT vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 10: L, 10-7 at Denver Broncos

Week 11: L, 33-16 vs Dallas Cowboys

Week 12: L, 24-10 vs Cleveland Browns

Week 13: L, 31-14 at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 14: L, 24-17 vs Denver Broncos

Week 15: L, 31-0 at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 16: L, 23-21 at Houston Texans

Week 17: L, 34-10 vs New York Giants

Week 18, Sunday: vs Kansas City Chiefs, CBS

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.