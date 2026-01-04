Raiders vs Chiefs live updates: Is it Pete Carroll’s final game as coach?
The Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in what could be coach Pete Carroll’s final game in charge. Check here for updates.
The Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Week 18 with hardly anything on the line for either team.
The Raiders (2-14) will clinch the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft with another loss and can’t do any worse than the second pick. They have lost 10 straight, and with a massive rebuild ahead, will Pete Carroll be one-and-done as coach? All signs indicate that’s the case.
Kansas City will miss the postseason for the first time since 2014. And what about Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce? Will he return for another season or head to the tortured poets department and do podcasts with Taylor Swift full time?
Check back for updates.
Raiders vs Chiefs channel, TV schedule
Kickoff: 1:25 p.m. Sunday
Channel: CBS
Streaming: Hulu, Paramount, YouTube TV
Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)
Raiders vs Chiefs announcers
Play-by-play: Chris Lewis
Analyst: Kyle Long
Raiders vs Chiefs odds
The betting line for this game continues to drop with the Raiders still home underdogs. Todd Dewey has more details on the lightly bet finale.
Spread: Chiefs -4½.
Over/under: 36½ points.
Moneyline: Raiders (+193), Chiefs (-235).
Odds are provided by Caesars sportsbook as of Sunday morning.
Raiders schedule 2025
Week 1: W, 20-13 at New England Patriots
Week 2: L, 20-9 vs Los Angeles Chargers
Week 3: L, 41-24 at Washington Commanders
Week 4: L, 25-24 vs Chicago Bears
Week 5: L, 40-6 at Indianapolis Colts
Week 6: W, 20-10 vs Tennessee Titans
Week 7: L, 31-0 at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 8: Bye week
Week 9: L, 30-29 OT vs Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 10: L, 10-7 at Denver Broncos
Week 11: L, 33-16 vs Dallas Cowboys
Week 12: L, 24-10 vs Cleveland Browns
Week 13: L, 31-14 at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 14: L, 24-17 vs Denver Broncos
Week 15: L, 31-0 at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 16: L, 23-21 at Houston Texans
Week 17: L, 34-10 vs New York Giants
Week 18, Sunday: vs Kansas City Chiefs, CBS
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.