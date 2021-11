The Raiders are back at home and hosting the Kansas City Chiefs for some primetime Sunday Night Football. Follow the play-by-play of the game below:

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch over Kansas City Chiefs free safety Daniel Sorensen (49) in the third quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders are back at home and hosting the Kansas City Chiefs for some primetime Sunday Night Football. Follow the play-by-play of the game below: