The Raiders are looking to keep their playoff hopes alive once again on the road at the Colts.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands off the ball to running back Kenyan Drake (23) for a run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Raiders are looking to keep their playoff hopes alive once again on the road at the Colts. Follow the play-by-play of the game below: