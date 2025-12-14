Raiders vs. Eagles game updates, score from Philadelphia — LIVE BLOG
The Raiders take on the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Check here for updates.
The Raiders will try to snap a seven-game losing streak when they face the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Quarterback Kenny Pickett will make his first start for the Raiders (2-11) with Geno Smith ruled out.
The Eagles (8-5) have lost three straight.
Check back for updates.
Raiders win toss and defer
The Eagles will receive the ball to start the game.
Raiders uniform combo
It will be the traditional road look for the Raiders with white jerseys, silver pants and silver helmets.
Icy 🧊 #LVvsPHI pic.twitter.com/ZnrFB9gJZL
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 14, 2025
The Eagles will be in their home green jerseys with white pants and green helmets.
6 🤝 17 pic.twitter.com/IDZf89HAHD
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 14, 2025
Raiders inactives
The Raiders’ inactives against the Eagles are quarterback Geno Smith, running back Zamir White, wide receiver Alex Bachman (thumb), cornerback Greedy Vance, guard Jordan Meredith (foot), tight end Ian Thomas (calf), and defensive tackle Leki Fotu.
Quarterback Aidan O’Connell is active for the first time this season and will back up Kenny Pickett.
Here are the inactives for the Eagles:
Today's Inactives.#LVvsPHI pic.twitter.com/TDhUEO9Cz5
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 14, 2025
Eagles notes
From the fine folks at PhiladelphiaEagles.com, here are a few items about the hosts:
“Jalen Hurts ranks 4th in the NFL with 27 total TDs this season, trailing only Matthew Stafford (35), Josh Allen (34) and Dak Prescott (28).”
“A.J. Brown, who has reached 100+ receiving yards in three consecutive games, leads the NFL with 342 receiving yards since Week 12.”
“Quinyon Mitchell, who has not allowed a passing TD in 510 coverage snaps (only NFL CB with 500+ coverage snaps and 0 TDs), ranks 1st among NFL CBs in catch rate allowed (41.3%), tight windows forced (41.3%) and average target separation (1.8 yards) (min. 50 targets).”
Frozen in Philly
Snow fell overnight in Philadelphia and a winter storm warning is in effect until 1 p.m. Eastern time. Temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s or low 30s at kickoff.
The tarp is coming off the field here in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/9rciKm4JH5
— Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) December 14, 2025
Raiders vs Eagles channel, TV schedule
Kickoff: 10 a.m. Sunday
Channel: Fox
Streaming: Fox One, Fubo
Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)
Raiders vs Eagles announcers
Play-by-play: Kenny Albert.
Color: Jonathan Vilma.
Raiders vs Eagles odds
The Raiders are big road underdogs against the Eagles in their Week 15 matchup.
Spread: Eagles by 12½ points.
Over/under: 38½ points.
Moneyline: Raiders (+550), Eagles (-850).
Odds are provided by Caesars sportsbook as of Sunday morning.
Raiders schedule 2025
Week 1: W, 20-13 at New England Patriots
Week 2: L, 20-9 vs Los Angeles Chargers
Week 3: L, 41-24 at Washington Commanders
Week 4: L, 25-24 vs Chicago Bears
Week 5: L, 40-6 at Indianapolis Colts
Week 6: W, 20-10 vs Tennessee Titans
Week 7: L, 31-0 at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 8: Bye week
Week 9: L, 30-29 OT vs Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 10: L, 10-7 at Denver Broncos
Week 11: L, 33-16 vs Dallas Cowboys
Week 12: L, 24-10 vs Cleveland Browns
Week 13: L, 31-14 at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 14: L, 24-17 vs Denver Broncos
Week 15, Sunday: at Philadelphia Eagles, 10:05 a.m., Fox
Week 16, Sunday, Dec. 21: at Houston Texans, 1:25 p.m., CBS
Week 17, Sunday, Dec. 28: vs New York Giants, 1:05 p.m., CBS
Week 18, Saturday/Sunday, Jan. 3-4: vs Kansas City Chiefs, TBD
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.