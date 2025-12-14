Raiders vs. Eagles game updates, score from Philadelphia — LIVE BLOG

The Raiders take on the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Check here for updates.

Raiders vs. Eagles: How to watch, TV channel, streaming, odds

Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles sit in seats surrounded by snow before an NFL football game between the Eagles and the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Snow is cleared before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Snow is cleared from seats before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Snow is cleared from seats before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll watches warm ups before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Raiders will try to snap a seven-game losing streak when they face the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett will make his first start for the Raiders (2-11) with Geno Smith ruled out.

The Eagles (8-5) have lost three straight.

Check back for updates.

Raiders win toss and defer

The Eagles will receive the ball to start the game.

Raiders uniform combo

It will be the traditional road look for the Raiders with white jerseys, silver pants and silver helmets.

The Eagles will be in their home green jerseys with white pants and green helmets.

Raiders inactives

The Raiders’ inactives against the Eagles are quarterback Geno Smith, running back Zamir White, wide receiver Alex Bachman (thumb), cornerback Greedy Vance, guard Jordan Meredith (foot), tight end Ian Thomas (calf), and defensive tackle Leki Fotu.

Quarterback Aidan O’Connell is active for the first time this season and will back up Kenny Pickett.

Here are the inactives for the Eagles:

Eagles notes

From the fine folks at PhiladelphiaEagles.com, here are a few items about the hosts:

“Jalen Hurts ranks 4th in the NFL with 27 total TDs this season, trailing only Matthew Stafford (35), Josh Allen (34) and Dak Prescott (28).”

“A.J. Brown, who has reached 100+ receiving yards in three consecutive games, leads the NFL with 342 receiving yards since Week 12.”

“Quinyon Mitchell, who has not allowed a passing TD in 510 coverage snaps (only NFL CB with 500+ coverage snaps and 0 TDs), ranks 1st among NFL CBs in catch rate allowed (41.3%), tight windows forced (41.3%) and average target separation (1.8 yards) (min. 50 targets).”

Frozen in Philly

Snow fell overnight in Philadelphia and a winter storm warning is in effect until 1 p.m. Eastern time. Temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s or low 30s at kickoff.

The tarp is coming off the field here in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/9rciKm4JH5 — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) December 14, 2025

Raiders vs Eagles channel, TV schedule

Kickoff: 10 a.m. Sunday

Channel: Fox

Streaming: Fox One, Fubo

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Raiders vs Eagles announcers

Play-by-play: Kenny Albert.

Color: Jonathan Vilma.

Raiders vs Eagles odds

The Raiders are big road underdogs against the Eagles in their Week 15 matchup.

Spread: Eagles by 12½ points.

Over/under: 38½ points.

Moneyline: Raiders (+550), Eagles (-850).

Odds are provided by Caesars sportsbook as of Sunday morning.

Raiders schedule 2025

Week 1: W, 20-13 at New England Patriots

Week 2: L, 20-9 vs Los Angeles Chargers

Week 3: L, 41-24 at Washington Commanders

Week 4: L, 25-24 vs Chicago Bears

Week 5: L, 40-6 at Indianapolis Colts

Week 6: W, 20-10 vs Tennessee Titans

Week 7: L, 31-0 at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 8: Bye week

Week 9: L, 30-29 OT vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 10: L, 10-7 at Denver Broncos

Week 11: L, 33-16 vs Dallas Cowboys

Week 12: L, 24-10 vs Cleveland Browns

Week 13: L, 31-14 at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 14: L, 24-17 vs Denver Broncos

Week 15, Sunday: at Philadelphia Eagles, 10:05 a.m., Fox

Week 16, Sunday, Dec. 21: at Houston Texans, 1:25 p.m., CBS

Week 17, Sunday, Dec. 28: vs New York Giants, 1:05 p.m., CBS

Week 18, Saturday/Sunday, Jan. 3-4: vs Kansas City Chiefs, TBD

