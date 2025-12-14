Raiders vs. Eagles: How to watch, TV channel, streaming, odds

The Raiders continue their march toward the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft and face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Here is how to watch the game.

Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Raiders hope a change at quarterback can help snap their seven-game losing streak.

Kenny Pickett will start in place of Geno Smith when the Raiders (2-11) take on the Eagles (8-5) on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Smith is out with back and right shoulder injuries. Coach Pete Carroll said he is hopeful Smith can return next week at Houston.

Pickett was 8-for-11 for 97 yards and a touchdown and led the Raiders to 10 points in the final 2:14 in relief in a 24-17 loss to the Broncos last week. He was the backup quarterback on the Eagles’ championship team last season.

Philadelphia lost 22-19 to the Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football” and have dropped three straight but still lead the NFC East.

How to watch the game:

■ Who: Raiders at Eagles

■ When: 10 a.m. Sunday

■ Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

■ TV: Fox

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

■ Line: Eagles -12; total 38½

