59°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders vs. Eagles: How to watch, TV channel, streaming, odds

Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL game agai ...
Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Jer ...
NFL Week 15 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Hart (20) knocks a pass down intended for Philadelphia Eagl ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 15
John Spytek speaks after being introduced as the new Raiders general manager during a press con ...
Here’s a blueprint the Raiders can follow as they prepare to rebuild
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs during overtime of an NFL football game ag ...
3 things to know about Raiders’ foe: Jalen Hurts, Eagles struggling
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2025 - 6:00 pm
 

The Raiders hope a change at quarterback can help snap their seven-game losing streak.

Kenny Pickett will start in place of Geno Smith when the Raiders (2-11) take on the Eagles (8-5) on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Smith is out with back and right shoulder injuries. Coach Pete Carroll said he is hopeful Smith can return next week at Houston.

Pickett was 8-for-11 for 97 yards and a touchdown and led the Raiders to 10 points in the final 2:14 in relief in a 24-17 loss to the Broncos last week. He was the backup quarterback on the Eagles’ championship team last season.

Philadelphia lost 22-19 to the Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football” and have dropped three straight but still lead the NFC East.

How to watch the game:

Who: Raiders at Eagles

When: 10 a.m. Sunday

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

TV: Fox

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Eagles -12; total 38½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES