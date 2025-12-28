Raiders vs. Giants game updates, score from Allegiant Stadium — LIVE BLOG
The Raiders host the New York Giants on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft possibly at stake. Check here for updates.
Welcome to the Tank Bowl.
At least that’s how Sunday’s Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants game has been called.
That’s because each team is in a race to the bottom of the NFL standings and a chance to secure the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft. But there are differences between teams with 2-13 records.
The Giants appear to have their quarterback of the future in Mississippi rookie Jaxson Dart, who was drafted in April when the team traded back into the first round. That means they will handle the draft asset far differently than the Raiders, who likely would be looking at using the top pick on a quarterback.
Follow along for live details from this matchup.
Maxx Crosby left the building
In case you missed it, the Raiders put star defensive end Maxx Crosby on the injured reserve list Saturday. That was after Crosby left the building — literally — left the Raiders training faclity in Henderson on Friday.
Adam Hill has all the details.
All about the pick
What’s at stake in this game? Only the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. Clinched.
The players, like Crosby earlier this week, will deny that it’s on their mind. But it certainly was the buzz in Henderson the past few days.
Vinny Bonsignore will clue you in if you click here.
Bettors get sea sick
The line in this game has gone back and forth all week.
The Giants were originally the favorites. Then the Raiders after their players said they wanted none of the tank discussion. Then Maxx Crosby was ruled along with the few others. It was even a pic ‘em.
Todd Dewey tried to steer this betting ship out of troubled waters.
Raiders vs Giants channel, TV schedule
Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. Sunday
Channel: CBS
Streaming: Hulu, Paramount, YouTube TV
Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)
Raiders vs Giants announcers
Play-by-play: Kevin Harlan
Analyst: Trent Green
Raiders vs Giants odds
The betting line for this game has flipped multiple times, but as of Sunday morning, the Raiders — sans Maxx Crosby — are underdogs.
Spread: Giants by 3 points.
Over/under: 40 points.
Moneyline: Raiders (+136), Giants (-162).
Odds are provided by Caesars sportsbook as of Sunday morning.
Raiders schedule 2025
Week 1: W, 20-13 at New England Patriots
Week 2: L, 20-9 vs Los Angeles Chargers
Week 3: L, 41-24 at Washington Commanders
Week 4: L, 25-24 vs Chicago Bears
Week 5: L, 40-6 at Indianapolis Colts
Week 6: W, 20-10 vs Tennessee Titans
Week 7: L, 31-0 at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 8: Bye week
Week 9: L, 30-29 OT vs Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 10: L, 10-7 at Denver Broncos
Week 11: L, 33-16 vs Dallas Cowboys
Week 12: L, 24-10 vs Cleveland Browns
Week 13: L, 31-14 at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 14: L, 24-17 vs Denver Broncos
Week 15: L, 31-0 at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 16: L, 23-21 at Houston Texans
Week 17, Sunday: vs New York Giants, 1:05 p.m., CBS
Week 18, Sunday, Jan. 4: vs Kansas City Chiefs, TBD
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.