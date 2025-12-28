Raiders vs. Giants game updates, score from Allegiant Stadium — LIVE BLOG

The Raiders host the New York Giants on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft possibly at stake. Check here for updates.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Welcome to the Tank Bowl.

At least that’s how Sunday’s Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants game has been called.

That’s because each team is in a race to the bottom of the NFL standings and a chance to secure the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft. But there are differences between teams with 2-13 records.

The Giants appear to have their quarterback of the future in Mississippi rookie Jaxson Dart, who was drafted in April when the team traded back into the first round. That means they will handle the draft asset far differently than the Raiders, who likely would be looking at using the top pick on a quarterback.

Follow along for live details from this matchup.

Maxx Crosby left the building

In case you missed it, the Raiders put star defensive end Maxx Crosby on the injured reserve list Saturday. That was after Crosby left the building — literally — left the Raiders training faclity in Henderson on Friday.

Adam Hill has all the details.

All about the pick

What’s at stake in this game? Only the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. Clinched.

The players, like Crosby earlier this week, will deny that it’s on their mind. But it certainly was the buzz in Henderson the past few days.

Vinny Bonsignore will clue you in if you click here.

Bettors get sea sick

The line in this game has gone back and forth all week.

The Giants were originally the favorites. Then the Raiders after their players said they wanted none of the tank discussion. Then Maxx Crosby was ruled along with the few others. It was even a pic ‘em.

Todd Dewey tried to steer this betting ship out of troubled waters.

Raiders vs Giants channel, TV schedule

Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

Channel: CBS

Streaming: Hulu, Paramount, YouTube TV

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Raiders vs Giants announcers

Play-by-play: Kevin Harlan

Analyst: Trent Green

Raiders vs Giants odds

The betting line for this game has flipped multiple times, but as of Sunday morning, the Raiders — sans Maxx Crosby — are underdogs.

Spread: Giants by 3 points.

Over/under: 40 points.

Moneyline: Raiders (+136), Giants (-162).

Odds are provided by Caesars sportsbook as of Sunday morning.

Raiders schedule 2025

Week 1: W, 20-13 at New England Patriots

Week 2: L, 20-9 vs Los Angeles Chargers

Week 3: L, 41-24 at Washington Commanders

Week 4: L, 25-24 vs Chicago Bears

Week 5: L, 40-6 at Indianapolis Colts

Week 6: W, 20-10 vs Tennessee Titans

Week 7: L, 31-0 at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 8: Bye week

Week 9: L, 30-29 OT vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 10: L, 10-7 at Denver Broncos

Week 11: L, 33-16 vs Dallas Cowboys

Week 12: L, 24-10 vs Cleveland Browns

Week 13: L, 31-14 at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 14: L, 24-17 vs Denver Broncos

Week 15: L, 31-0 at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 16: L, 23-21 at Houston Texans

Week 17, Sunday: vs New York Giants, 1:05 p.m., CBS

Week 18, Sunday, Jan. 4: vs Kansas City Chiefs, TBD

