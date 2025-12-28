46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders vs. Giants: How to watch, TV channel, streaming, odds

Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) tackles Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during ...
Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) tackles Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) celebrates his interception with teammates during th ...
Betting favorite flips in Raiders-Giants matchup of NFL’s worst records
Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) is taken down by Raiders defensive tackle Adam ...
NFL Week 17 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts prior to an NFL football game against t ...
Raiders officially end Maxx Crosby’s season, place star on injured reserve
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs in for a touchdown during an NFL ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 17
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2025 - 7:00 am
 

The Tank Bowl takes places Sunday at Allegiant Stadium when the Raiders host the New York Giants.

Both teams enter at a league-worst 2-13, and the loser of the game will have the inside track to the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

The Raiders will be without several starters, including tight end Brock Bowers and defensive end Maxx Crosby. Both players were placed on injured reserve, ending their seasons.

Running back Ashton Jeanty is coming off one of his best games as a rookie in last week’s 23-21 loss to the Houston Texans, which was the Raiders’ ninth straight defeat.

The Giants also have lost nine straight games and fell 16-13 at home to Minnesota in their most recent outing. Quarterback Jaxson Dart is looking to bounce back from a dismal showing when he threw for 33 yards and an interception while being sacked five times by the Vikings.

How to watch the game:

Who: Giants at Raiders

When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: CBS

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Giants -2½; total 41½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES