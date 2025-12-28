Raiders vs. Giants: How to watch, TV channel, streaming, odds

The Raiders host the New York Giants on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft possibly at stake. Here is how to watch the game.

Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) tackles Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Tank Bowl takes places Sunday at Allegiant Stadium when the Raiders host the New York Giants.

Both teams enter at a league-worst 2-13, and the loser of the game will have the inside track to the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

The Raiders will be without several starters, including tight end Brock Bowers and defensive end Maxx Crosby. Both players were placed on injured reserve, ending their seasons.

Running back Ashton Jeanty is coming off one of his best games as a rookie in last week’s 23-21 loss to the Houston Texans, which was the Raiders’ ninth straight defeat.

The Giants also have lost nine straight games and fell 16-13 at home to Minnesota in their most recent outing. Quarterback Jaxson Dart is looking to bounce back from a dismal showing when he threw for 33 yards and an interception while being sacked five times by the Vikings.

How to watch the game:

■ Who: Giants at Raiders

■ When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

■ Where: Allegiant Stadium

■ TV: CBS

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

■ Line: Giants -2½; total 41½

