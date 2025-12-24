Raiders vs New York Giants fight for No. 1 draft pick a cheap ticket on secondary market

Tickets to this weekend’s New York Giants vs Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium are the Silver and Black’s most affordable home tickets all season, which shouldn’t be a surprise with both competing teams boasting the NFL’s worst records.

Tickets to this weekend’s New York Giants-Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium are the most affordable of the season, which shouldn’t be a surprise with both competing teams boasting the NFL’s worst records.

Entering Sunday’s game, the Giants and Raiders (both 2-13) are in position to land the No. 1 and No. 2 picks, respectively, in April’s 2026 NFL draft. With both teams left with only pride to show up and try to win the game and draft position implications tied to the outcome on the line, the secondary ticket market is reflecting the battle of the NFL’s basement dwellers.

Tickets for Sunday’s game as of Tuesday were selling for an average of $187 on secondary ticket site TickPick, making it the most affordable Raiders’ home game this season.

Sunday’s game is just ahead of the Oct. 12 game versus the Tennessee Titans ($189 average price) and the Nov. 23 match up between the Cleveland Browns ($191), according to TickPick.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Raiders most expensive Raiders’ home game of the 2025 NFL season was the Nov. 17 Monday Night Football showdown with the Dallas Cowboys, which featured a $649 average purchase price, or 247 percent more expensive than Sunday’s game.

The cheapest ticket to Sunday’s game is $61, with 18,208 tickets available for the game, or nearly 30 percent of Allegiant Stadium’s 62,500 fixed-seat capacity.

Of those who already have purchased tickets to Sunday’s game on TickPick, 45 percent are from California, 23 percent are from Nevada and 7 percent are from New York.

Tickets to the Raiders’ season finale Jan. 4 at Allegiant Stadium against the Patrick Mahomes-less Kansas City Chiefs aren’t much pricier than the Giants game. Prices start at $72, with 8,731 tickets available for the match of the AFC West rivals whom are both eliminated from playoff contention.

