Raiders vs. Texans game live updates, score from Houston

The Raiders face the streaking Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium. Check here for live updates.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The Raiders meet the Houston Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium hoping to snap an eight-game losing skid.

Quarterback Geno Smith returns to the starting lineup for the Raiders (2-12) after missing last week’s game at Philadelphia with back and shoulder injuries.

The Raiders remain in the running for the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.

The Texans (9-5) have won six straight and are second in the AFC South.

Raiders inactives

Aidan O’Connell is the Raiders’ emergency third quarterback with Kenny Pickett serving as the backup against the Texans.

Brodric Martin, a defensive tackle claimed off waivers on Friday, is inactive. Cornerback Darnay Holmes, tight end Ian Thomas and running back Zamir White are also inactive for the game.

Offensive lineman Jordan Meredith, who was questionable on Friday’s injury report, is officially active for the Raiders.

Here are the inactives for the Texans:

Carroll’s on hot seat

With three games remaining in the regular season, Pete Carroll’s future as Raiders coach is in doubt, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Carroll is the oldest coach in NFL history at 74 and not ideal for a long-term rebuild. The Raiders haven’t won since Oct. 12 and fired two of their three coordinators midseason.

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay Morning with @TomPelissero and @MikeGarafolo: #Raiders coach Pete Carroll’s future is in doubt; #Bengals coach Zac Taylor isn't on the hot seat; A look at #Giants candidates, plus #Jets coach Aaron Glenn will return. pic.twitter.com/st2rV0cGLb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2025

Texans notes

Houston boasts the NFL’s top defense built in the image of coach DeMeco Ryans. Pass rushers Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. have combined for 22½ sacks.

The Texans lead the league in points (16.3) and yards (269.2) allowed per game.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud has led the Texans to three straight wins since returning from a concussion.

Raiders vs Texans channel, TV schedule

Kickoff: 1:25 p.m. Sunday

Channel: CBS

Streaming: Hulu, Paramount, YouTube TV

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Raiders vs Texans announcers

Play-by-play: Andrew Catalon.

Analysts: Charles Davis, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross.

Raiders vs Texans odds

The Raiders are double-digit underdogs on the road against the Texans in their Week 16 matchup.

Spread: Texans by 14 points.

Over/under: 39 points.

Moneyline: Raiders (+700), Texans (-1200).

Odds are provided by Caesars sportsbook as of Sunday morning.

Raiders schedule 2025

Week 1: W, 20-13 at New England Patriots

Week 2: L, 20-9 vs Los Angeles Chargers

Week 3: L, 41-24 at Washington Commanders

Week 4: L, 25-24 vs Chicago Bears

Week 5: L, 40-6 at Indianapolis Colts

Week 6: W, 20-10 vs Tennessee Titans

Week 7: L, 31-0 at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 8: Bye week

Week 9: L, 30-29 OT vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 10: L, 10-7 at Denver Broncos

Week 11: L, 33-16 vs Dallas Cowboys

Week 12: L, 24-10 vs Cleveland Browns

Week 13: L, 31-14 at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 14: L, 24-17 vs Denver Broncos

Week 15: L, 31-0 at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 16, Sunday: at Houston Texans, 1:25 p.m., CBS

Week 17, Sunday, Dec. 28: vs New York Giants, 1:05 p.m., CBS

Week 18, Saturday/Sunday, Jan. 3-4: vs Kansas City Chiefs, TBD

