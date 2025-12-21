Raiders vs. Texans: How to watch, TV channel, streaming, odds

The Raiders look to snap an eight-game losing streak when they face the red-hot Houston Texans on Sunday. Here is how to watch the game.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in action against Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Fred Johnson during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia.. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

The Raiders go back on the road Sunday when they face the host Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Geno Smith is expected to start at quarterback for the Raiders after missing last week’s 31-0 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Raiders (2-12) have dropped eight straight games and remain in the running for the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.

This is the first meeting between the teams since 2022.

The Texans (9-5) have won six straight and feature one of the NFL’s top defenses. Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw three touchdown passes, two of which went to wide receiver Nico Collins, in last week’s 40-20 victory over Arizona.

How to watch the game:

■ Who: Raiders at Texans

■ When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday

■ Where: NRG Stadium, Houston

■ TV: CBS

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

■ Line: Texans -14; total 38½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.