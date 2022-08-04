Raiders wait out rain, roll over Jaguars in Hall of Fame game
This game was a homecoming for new Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who grew up in Canton and played at Tom Benson Stadium. The Raiders didn’t let him down, taking a 20-0 lead by halftime.
CANTON, Ohio — The Raiders waited out a rainstorm that delayed Thursday’s kickoff by 40 minutes, and then opened the preseason with a 27-11 pounding of the Jaguars in the Hall of Fame game.
The Raiders scored on four of their first five possessions and took a 20-0 lead by halftime.
This game was a homecoming for new Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who grew up in Canton and played high school football at Tom Benson Stadium.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
