85°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders wait out rain, roll over Jaguars in Hall of Fame game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2022 - 4:56 pm
 
Updated August 4, 2022 - 9:02 pm
Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) blocks as Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) finds more ...
Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) blocks as Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) finds more room to run against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the NFL Hall of Fame game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders fans cheer during the first half of the NFL Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville ...
Raiders fans cheer during the first half of the NFL Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
A young fan comes back from the concession stand after a weather delay took effect before the s ...
A young fan comes back from the concession stand after a weather delay took effect before the start of the NFL Hall of Fame game between the Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
A Raider fan cheers during the first half of the NFL Hall of Fame game at Tom Benson Hall of Fa ...
A Raider fan cheers during the first half of the NFL Hall of Fame game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels cheers after the team secures a turnover during the first hal ...
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels cheers after the team secures a turnover during the first half of the NFL Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders running back Zamir White (35) cuts to gain yardage against Jacksonville Jaguars defensi ...
Raiders running back Zamir White (35) cuts to gain yardage against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Benjie Franklin (36) during the _ half of the NFL Hall of Fame game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders fans cheer during the first half of the NFL Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville ...
Raiders fans cheer during the first half of the NFL Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) rushes with the football during the first half of the N ...
Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) rushes with the football during the first half of the NFL Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
The Raiderettes perform during the first half of the NFL Hall of Fame game between the Raiders ...
The Raiderettes perform during the first half of the NFL Hall of Fame game between the Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders fan Keith Smith, who traveled from London, England to watch the the NFL Hall of Fame ga ...
Raiders fan Keith Smith, who traveled from London, England to watch the the NFL Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars stays in the stands during a severe weather alert that delayed the start of the game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Fans leave their seats to seek shelter during a weather alert that delayed the start of the NFL ...
Fans leave their seats to seek shelter during a weather alert that delayed the start of the NFL Hall of Fame game between the Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders fans cheer during the first half of the NFL Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville ...
Raiders fans cheer during the first half of the NFL Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders, from left, Hroniss Grasu (65), Matthew Butler (73), Kendal Vickers (95), Dylan Parham ...
Raiders, from left, Hroniss Grasu (65), Matthew Butler (73), Kendal Vickers (95), Dylan Parham (66) and Bamidele Olaseni (79) take the field for drills before the NFL Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Rain falls as the Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) looks on as Hall of Fame inductees are ...
Rain falls as the Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) looks on as Hall of Fame inductees are announced during before the NFL Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders fans look to the sky during a severe weather alert that delayed the start of the NFL Ha ...
Raiders fans look to the sky during a severe weather alert that delayed the start of the NFL Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders fans cheer during the first half of the NFL Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville ...
Raiders fans cheer during the first half of the NFL Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
A young Raiders fan stays out during a severe weather alert that the delayed the start of the N ...
A young Raiders fan stays out during a severe weather alert that the delayed the start of the NFL Hall of Fame game between the Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders continue warming up as a severe weather warning flashes on the screen before the NFL Ha ...
Raiders continue warming up as a severe weather warning flashes on the screen before the NFL Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

CANTON, Ohio — The Raiders waited out a rainstorm that delayed Thursday’s kickoff by 40 minutes, and then opened the preseason with a 27-11 pounding of the Jaguars in the Hall of Fame game.

The Raiders scored on four of their first five possessions and took a 20-0 lead by halftime.

This game was a homecoming for new Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who grew up in Canton and played high school football at Tom Benson Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
3 things to keep an eye on in Raiders’ preseason opener
3 things to keep an eye on in Raiders’ preseason opener
2
Raiders reportedly receive offer for minority ownership stake
Raiders reportedly receive offer for minority ownership stake
3
How to watch Raiders vs. Jaguars Hall of Fame Game
How to watch Raiders vs. Jaguars Hall of Fame Game
4
Raiders wait out rain, roll over Jaguars in Hall of Fame game
Raiders wait out rain, roll over Jaguars in Hall of Fame game
5
Sharp bettors back Raiders in preseason opener
Sharp bettors back Raiders in preseason opener
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST