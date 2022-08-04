Raiders wait out rain, roll over Jaguars in Hall of Fame game

This game was a homecoming for new Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who grew up in Canton and played at Tom Benson Stadium. The Raiders didn’t let him down, taking a 20-0 lead by halftime.

Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) blocks as Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) finds more room to run against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the NFL Hall of Fame game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders fans cheer during the first half of the NFL Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A young fan comes back from the concession stand after a weather delay took effect before the start of the NFL Hall of Fame game between the Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A Raider fan cheers during the first half of the NFL Hall of Fame game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels cheers after the team secures a turnover during the first half of the NFL Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Zamir White (35) cuts to gain yardage against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Benjie Franklin (36) during the _ half of the NFL Hall of Fame game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders fans cheer during the first half of the NFL Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) rushes with the football during the first half of the NFL Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiderettes perform during the first half of the NFL Hall of Fame game between the Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders fan Keith Smith, who traveled from London, England to watch the the NFL Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars stays in the stands during a severe weather alert that delayed the start of the game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Fans leave their seats to seek shelter during a weather alert that delayed the start of the NFL Hall of Fame game between the Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders fans cheer during the first half of the NFL Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders, from left, Hroniss Grasu (65), Matthew Butler (73), Kendal Vickers (95), Dylan Parham (66) and Bamidele Olaseni (79) take the field for drills before the NFL Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Rain falls as the Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) looks on as Hall of Fame inductees are announced during before the NFL Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders fans look to the sky during a severe weather alert that delayed the start of the NFL Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders fans cheer during the first half of the NFL Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A young Raiders fan stays out during a severe weather alert that the delayed the start of the NFL Hall of Fame game between the Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders continue warming up as a severe weather warning flashes on the screen before the NFL Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

CANTON, Ohio — The Raiders waited out a rainstorm that delayed Thursday’s kickoff by 40 minutes, and then opened the preseason with a 27-11 pounding of the Jaguars in the Hall of Fame game.

The Raiders scored on four of their first five possessions and took a 20-0 lead by halftime.

This game was a homecoming for new Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who grew up in Canton and played high school football at Tom Benson Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

