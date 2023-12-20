65°F
Raiders News

Raiders waive 2023 draft pick, make two practice-squad moves

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2023 - 2:34 pm
 
Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) stretches during the team’s practice at ...
Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) stretches during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders moved on from one of their 2023 draft picks Wednesday.

The team waived defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera, a seventh-round pick out of Arizona State who has appeared in two games this season. The Raiders also officially signed defensive tackle Marquan McCall to the practice squad. Cornerback Troy Pride was released to clear a spot on the practice-squad roster.

Jade Silvera last played in the Raiders’ 30-6 win over the Giants on Nov. 6. He recorded two tackles in his two appearances.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

