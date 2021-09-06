Raiders waive linebacker, making room for Wright

With the Raiders on the verge of signing K.J. Wright, they have waived linebacker Tanner Muse.

Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) runs through drills during NFL football practice at Raiders headquarters in Henderson on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

The Raiders have waived linebacker Tanner Muse, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed on Monday.

The third-round pick out of Clemson missed all of his rookie season with a toe injury last year but began camp as the starting outside linebacker in the Raiders base defense.

The Raiders agreed to terms with veteran linebacker K.J. Wright last week, but have not officially added him to the 53-man roster. Cutting Muse is an indication they may be ready to add Wright to the roster.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.