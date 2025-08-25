94°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders waive or cut 18 players, including 3 veteran WRs

Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) secures a catch during the first half of a Raider ...
Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) secures a catch during the first half of a Raiders training camp mock game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug.2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) dives for a touchdown against New England Patri ...
Raiders bring back former 1st-round pick after WR requests trade
People watch the NFC championship football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington ...
Circa still faces $7.5M overlay in NFL handicapping contests
Raiders wide receiver Tommy Mellott (19) celebrates his tackle of San Francisco 49ers wide rece ...
Final Raiders’ 53-man roster prediction: Who’s safe ahead of cutdown day?
Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) speaks during an interview on the first day of trainin ...
Raiders No. 1 receiver requests trade as talks over new deal stall
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2025 - 3:46 pm
 
Updated August 25, 2025 - 3:50 pm

The Raiders made a slew of roster moves Monday, releasing or waiving 18 players one day ahead of the NFL’s cutdown day.

The team waived offensive tackle Gottlieb Ayedze, linebacker Michael Barrett, defensive tackle Tank Booker, defensive end Andre Carter II, safety Hudson Clark, offensive tackle Parker Clements, defensive tackle Keondre Coburn, linebacker Amari Gainer, center Jarrod Hufford, cornerback John Humphrey, tight end Qadir Ismail, wide receiver Ketron Jackson Jr., defensive end Jah Joyner and cornerback Sam Webb.

Those 14 players will now go through the league’s waiver wire process. They would become free agents if they pass through waivers unclaimed. They would also be eligible to join the Raiders’ practice squad.

The team released linebacker Jaylon Smith and wide receivers Marquez Callaway, Phillip Dorsett and Collin Johnson. All four are now free agents.

The Raiders roster stands at 73 players. They need to be at 53 by 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES