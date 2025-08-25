Raiders waive or cut 18 players, including 3 veteran WRs

The Raiders began the process of trimming their roster Monday by waiving or releasing 18 players, including three veteran wide receivers.

Raiders No. 1 receiver requests trade as talks over new deal stall

Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) secures a catch during the first half of a Raiders training camp mock game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug.2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders made a slew of roster moves Monday, releasing or waiving 18 players one day ahead of the NFL’s cutdown day.

The team waived offensive tackle Gottlieb Ayedze, linebacker Michael Barrett, defensive tackle Tank Booker, defensive end Andre Carter II, safety Hudson Clark, offensive tackle Parker Clements, defensive tackle Keondre Coburn, linebacker Amari Gainer, center Jarrod Hufford, cornerback John Humphrey, tight end Qadir Ismail, wide receiver Ketron Jackson Jr., defensive end Jah Joyner and cornerback Sam Webb.

Those 14 players will now go through the league’s waiver wire process. They would become free agents if they pass through waivers unclaimed. They would also be eligible to join the Raiders’ practice squad.

The team released linebacker Jaylon Smith and wide receivers Marquez Callaway, Phillip Dorsett and Collin Johnson. All four are now free agents.

The Raiders roster stands at 73 players. They need to be at 53 by 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.